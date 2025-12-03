Dobbie to be Honoured as "Forever a Roughneck"

Published on December 3, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary Roughnecks News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Roughnecks are thrilled to announce that Dane Dobbie will be honoured for the contributions he has made to the organization on Friday, January 9th during a "Forever A Roughneck" ceremony and banner raising celebration at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Dobbie will become the third Roughnecks alumnus to receive this distinction, following Kaleb Toth in 2013 and Tracey Kelusky in 2017. Dobbie, who is in his first season as a Lacrosse Operations Advisor with the club following his 17-year playing career, will be recognized pre-game when the Roughnecks play host to the Vancouver Warriors.

"Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation and the Calgary Roughnecks could not be more pleased and honoured to recognize Dane with the "Forever A Roughneck" distinction," stated Roughnecks Vice President and Governor Mike Moore. "He has exemplified the characteristics, passion and commitment to excel throughout his career. His games played and stats during his Roughnecks and National Lacrosse League career are remarkable and place him amongst the elite players to come through the Roughnecks organization. Having his name on two NLL Championships displays his leadership qualities and team first approach. We are blessed that he remains with the organization where he will provide experience and influence on the Roughnecks path forward."

Dobbie, the native of Elora, Ontario, was drafted 4th overall in the 2007 NLL Entry Draft by the Calgary Roughnecks. He played a total of 14 seasons with the team across two different stints and is the club's all-time leader in career points (952), assists (481) and powerplay goals (155). He won two NLL titles with the Roughnecks (2009, 2019) along with an NLL MVP (2019) and NLL Finals MVP (2019). Over the entirety of his career, he finished with 574 goals and 1197 points in 249 games played. Dobbie also became the 7th player in NLL history to surpass 500 goals and 13th player to reach 1000 career points.

"In his many seasons wearing the Roughnecks jersey, Dane Dobbie was an ultimate competitor, leader and teammate," said Roughnecks General Manager Mike Board. "On the floor he made everyone around him better with an unwavering determination to do whatever was required to win. He was always, and remains, committed to the organization and to the community here in Calgary. We look forward to celebrating his career with his family, friends and all our fans by lifting number 44 to the rafters."

The Scotiabank Saddledome will open its doors to fans at 6:00pm with the first 4,400 fans receiving a free Dane Dobbie replica mini banner. To be part of Dobbie's induction to the rafters, visit www.calgaryroughnecks.com/tickets to purchase all Roughnecks single game tickets!







National Lacrosse League Stories from December 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.