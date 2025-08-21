Colorado Mammoth Acquire No. 10 Overall Selection from Rochester Knighthawks

Published on August 21, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the organization acquired the No. 10 overall selection in the 2025 NLL Entry Draft from the Rochester Knighthawks in exchange for the rights to forward Zed Williams.

The two-team swap also featured an exchange of second-round selections, which will further impact the league's upcoming talent-sorting affair, with Colorado sending the No. 24 overall selection to Rochester in exchange for the No. 28 overall selection.

Colorado is now set to enter next month's draft with two first-round selections for the first time since the 2014 NLL Entry Draft, when the organization selected forward Eli McLaughlin (4th overall) and defenseman Robert Hope (7th overall).

RELATED: Thank You, Zed Williams: A Physical Force, An Enduring Individual

With the Burgundy Boys primed to welcome two new players with the No. 5 and No. 10 selections, this year's draft also represents the first season the Mammoth hold at least one first-round pick since Colorado selected defenseman Owen Down in 2022 and just the second iteration since drafting defenseman Warren Jeffrey in 2019.

General Manager Brad Self and company now hold nine total selections for the 2025 NLL Entry Draft, which is set to take place Saturday, September 6 at 11 a.m. MT.

Colorado's current lineup of selections for the 2025 NLL Entry Draft can be viewed below:

1st round (5th overall)

1st round (10th overall)

2nd round (28th overall)

2nd round (30th overall

3rd round (42nd overall)

3rd round (44th overall)

4th round (52nd overall

5th round (66th overall)

6th round (80th overall)

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the team's latest news, transactions and beyond leading up to next month's 2025 NLL Entry Draft.







National Lacrosse League Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.