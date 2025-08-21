Knighthawks Make 'Mammoth' Trade; Acquire Zed Williams from Colorado

(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Knighthawks President and General Manager Dan Carey announced today that the team has acquired forward Zed Williams and a second-round selection (24th overall) in the 2025 National Lacrosse League Entry Draft from the Colorado Mammoth in exchange for Rochester's first-round selection (10th overall) and second-round selection (28th overall) in this year's draft.

The Knighthawks now have six selections in the NLL Entry Draft, holding the acquired second-round pick, as well as the 43rd and 47th overall picks (third round), the 57th pick (fourth round), the 71st selection (fifth round), and the 85th pick (sixth round).

"Zed is such a dynamic and physical player, and someone we've had our eye on for quite some time," said Carey. "He brings a unique presence to the floor, and we're excited about the impact he can make with our group."

The move brings Williams closer to his home and will allow his family a chance to watch him play. The 30-year-old is a member of the Seneca Nation's Wolf Clan, growing up on the Cattaraugus Territory. The Seneca Nation purchased the Rochester Knighthawks on Aug. 5.

"It's a blessing. I've been traveling in the NLL the past eight years with Georgia and Colorado. Colorado has been the best four years of my lacrosse career, from a team, organization, and player standpoint. But at the same time, I couldn't be any more excited to finally be home with Seneca Nation and Rochester, which is an hour away from my house," said Williams, who currently lives in Williamsville, NY. "I am coming to a playoff team that has had a lot of success the past couple of years. I am just happy to be a part of it.

"I know the lacrosse player I am, coming off an injury, and the lacrosse player I'm going to be. In my mind, I have no doubt I am going to be better," he added. "I feel like this injury has rejuvenated my hunger to want to get back on top and play lacrosse. I have the itch for it again. I'm willing to do anything to win a championship."

Williams enters his eighth season in the NLL after posting 33 points (15+18) in 10 games during the 2024-25 campaign, missing the remainder of the year with an Achilles injury. In his NLL career, the punishing 6-foot-3, 235-pound forward has appeared in 99 regular-season games, collecting 147 goals and 140 assists for 287 points. He also has 426 loose-ball recoveries.

He has spent the past four seasons with the Colorado Mammoth, where he enjoyed the most success. Williams helped the Mammoth earn back-to-back trips to the NLL Finals, capturing the 2022 title. During the championship campaign, he led the postseason with 37 points (20+17) in seven games. In 2022-23, he finished tied for second on the Mammoth with 71 points (37+34). He also contributed 28 points (12+16) in the postseason.

Williams arrived in Denver following a July 6, 2020, trade with the Georgia Swarm. Colorado acquired Williams and two second-round selections in the 2020 NLL Entry Draft from Georgia in exchange for defenseman Dan Coates and a first-round selection in the 2020 NLL Entry Draft.

Initially drafted by the Georgia Swarm in the first round of the 2017 NLL Entry Draft (4th overall), Williams spent three seasons with the Swarm. The forward ranked fourth in goals (18) and sixth in points (30) during the 2019-20 season, while his 56 loose balls ranked tied for fifth among Swarm players. With Georgia, he notched 45 goals and 38 assists for 83 points in 39 games.

Internationally, Williams represented Haudenosaunee at the 2019 World Box Lacrosse Championship. He also earned notoriety in 2024 when he earned an invitation to the Buffalo Bills' rookie minicamp to try out as a linebacker.

Williams has also excelled in the pro field game, playing eight seasons in the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL). In 77 games, he has notched 175 goals, four two-point goals, and 53 assists for 232 points, spending time with the Rochester Rattlers, Boston Cannons, and Maryland Whipsnakes. He was traded to the Philadelphia Waterdogs in December of 2024.

His PLL accolades also include 2020 All-Tournament Team honors and the Jim Brown MVP of the Tournament award. Williams was also named the McEneaney Attackman of the Championship Series for his performances. He is a three-time PLL All-Pro, garnering First Team honors in 2020 and Second Team nods in 2021 and 2024. He won the league's Sportsmanship Award in 2023.

Williams played collegiately at the University of Virginia, where he was a two-time Honorable Mention All-American. He recorded 52 points during his senior season in 2017. Before playing for the Cavaliers, Williams was a three-time high school All-American and led Silver Creek to five consecutive Class "C" Sectional titles. He broke the national career high school records for goals and points.

At the Junior "B" level, he played for the Six Nations Rebels and powered the team to three consecutive Founders Cup titles. In 2012, he registered 30 goals and 37 assists in the regular season, 55 points in the playoffs, and 23 points in the Founders Cup. Williams also played for Native Sons in the 2017 Presidents Cup, collecting 49 points in five Can-Am games en route to a third-place finish.







