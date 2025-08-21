Player Transaction
Published on August 21, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release
The Colorado Mammoth have traded Zed Williams and the 24th overall selection in the 2025 NLL Entry Draft to the Rochester Knighthawks in exchange for the 10th and 28th overall selections in the 2025 NLL Entry Draft.
