Player Transaction
Player Transaction

Published on August 21, 2025


The Colorado Mammoth have traded Zed Williams and the 24th overall selection in the 2025 NLL Entry Draft to the Rochester Knighthawks in exchange for the 10th and 28th overall selections in the 2025 NLL Entry Draft.

