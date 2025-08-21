11th Jr. NLL Tournament Begins Friday at the TRAC in Oakville

Published on August 21, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Toronto Rock News Release







Oakville, ON - The 11th annual Jr. NLL Tournament kicks off this weekend as Jr. NLL teams from across the league will compete for the Jr. NLL Cup in U13, U15, and U17 divisions. Round-robin play begins Friday morning and continues Saturday with the semifinals and medal round games going on Sunday.

Games are played primarily at the Toronto Rock Athletic Centre on all three days along with select contests at Kinoak Arena (Friday) and Glen Abbey Rec Centre (Saturday) all in Oakville.

Youth lacrosse players will play by NLL rules and be coached by NLL players in the annual weekend long lacrosse tournament. The event brings together the NLL lacrosse communities to celebrate the grassroots of the game.

Last summer, the Jr. Rock swept all three divisions, capturing the Jr. NLL Cup in U13, U15, and U17. The Jr. Rock entries will aim to win all three divisions for a fourth time in tournament history when play begins this weekend.

Players on the Jr. Rock teams are selected from players that comprised the senior Rock Stars teams at each age group during the 2024-25 season.

Jr. Rock Coaches

U13: Dan Dawson, Sandy Chapman, Bill Greer

U15: Challen Rogers, Latrell Harris, Blaine Manning

U17: Josh Dawick, Chris Weier, Ian Llord

In addition to the tournament itself, the Jr. NLL skills competition will take place on Friday evening following the first day of competition. Jr. NLL players, along with NLL pros, will compete alongside each other for bragging rights.

After the success of last year's All-Star Game, tournament organizers have rebooted the event this summer. The Mesh Monsters will face the Goal Diggers in a three-period game with all-stars from every division featured in one period each. The score will carry over from period to period, accumulating throughout the 60-minute game to crown one side as the All-Star Game winner.

Fans will be able to watch the three championship games on Sunday on NLL+, which has become home to this summer's premier amateur lacrosse events including the Minto Cup and Canada Summer Games. For schedules, stats and standings from the Jr. NLL tournament, please click here.

There is no charge for admission and fans are invited to come and cheer on their favourite Jr. NLL squads from across the league.







National Lacrosse League Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.