Colorado Defenseman Jalen Chaster Stays Flexible in Year Four

July 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - When last year's Colorado Mammoth Training Camp began on Halloween night in Lakewood, Colorado, fourth-year player Jalen Chaster was listed as a defenseman within the team's ranks.

However, the NLL itself has long considered Chaster, and similar talents who have a knack at getting involved in some breakout opportunities, a transition player. A tag the organization technically doesn't use very often.

And while the Coquitlam, B.C. native had gotten the green light to use his wheels and growing lacrosse IQ to bring the ball into the O zone from time to time, it wasn't until the 2024-25 season where he got some formal, quality looks to actually be involved in an offensive set.

Sure, he's received a few looks in years past.

But with Colorado's ever-shifting Injured Reserve List and personnel puzzle forcing Mammoth General Manager Brad Self and company to think outside of the box throughout the team's most recent campaign, Chaster found himself suiting up as a depth forward in a few games while attempting to maintain his speedy stature on defense whenever possible.

The D to O experiment only lasted a few games, formally, with Chaster recording six points (1g, 5a) across his full 18 games played (thanks, in part, due to a surging Thomas Vela, who proved he has plenty to offer on the left side).

But after seeing the international talent put on QUITE the offensive explosion of a show during the 2024 World Lacrosse Box Championships, it was 100% worth a shot to see what the youngster could do in a 5-on-5 set.

Adding 50 loose balls, eight caused turnovers, nine blocked shots and 14 points throughout his fourth year operating under his former Coquitlam Adanacs Jr. A coach in Pat Coyle (who continues to make waves with Coquitlam this summer), he was truly a bit of a Swiss Army Knife for the Mammoth.

His lone conversion of the season came in clutch fashion, as he helped Colorado knock off the Philadelphia Wings March 15 on the East Coast during an eventual 10-8 final. Recording two assists just the same, his three-point (1g, 2a) performance marked his best individual offensive effort of the season.

He's a kind kid with a big smile when you get to know him. But as he's continued to develop into quite the skilled, physical young man, he remains one of the most agile and adaptable defenseman on the squad. Often responsible for defending some of the opposition's top-performing or quickest players, he successfully limited teams' top talents to off nights several times on the season.

