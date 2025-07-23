2025 Colorado Mammoth Summer Camp Athletes Soak up Sunny Lakewood Sessions

DENVER - There's just something special about Summer Camp.

Whether it's seeing some of your friends for the first time since school got out or simply lacing up your cleats against some new competition, lacrosse can be more fun in the sun.

Of course, the Colorado Mammoth will always prefer the indoor version of the Creator's Game. But that doesn't mean the organization won't continue to grow the game by any means and formats necessary.

Exactly the plan Colorado Mammoth goaltender Dillon Ward enacted (who also serves as KSE's Lacrosse Development Manager) this summer when the Philadelphia Water Dogs netminder shifted gears for this year's Colorado Mammoth Summer Camp, presented by Rocky Mountain Children's.

Officially donning the tall nets, welcoming long poles and focusing on some field-forward skills and drills, this year's campers were treated to some outdoor lessons and learnings.

Which, for the most part, can and will be applied to any attendees who might happen to find themselves gravitating toward the box version of the sport.

"It's just good to get the kids involved," Mammoth forward Ryan Lee said at camp.

"Box or outdoors, you're still working with the same mechanics. You're still working on passing and shooting and everything - So it's going to be the same game at the end of the day."

Learning from a mix of Mammoth personnel including forwards Lee, Will Malcom and Tyson Gibson, complemented by a duo of defensemen in Warren Jeffrey and Dalton Sulver, the 2025 iteration of activities outside Foothills Fieldhouse was guided by an all-star set of talent.

And the kiddos were all-stars themselves, fighting through a warm couple of days before cooling off a bit Wednesday afternoon.

The week started strong with some stretches, warm-ups and ice breakers: Just like traditional summer camp! (with campers sharing their name, age and fun fast facts like their favorite Colorado sports teams).

Mix in some quality chirps, specific drill requests and opposite hand mechanics (all from the campers, themselves) and things were off to an entertaining run.

With the camp being the first official iteration of embracing field lacrosse, the kiddos were working on some dodge, pass and shoot drills. Everything from Jab steps and creating space to keeping heads up and staying aware.

Bouncers, top shelf and anything on net. Step-downs and celebrations.

When the afternoons crept in, coaches even broke out the mini nets to get some quality passing reps in while refocusing during a post-lunch break.

"It is, it's great (to give back), Lee added.

"I've been thinking about that this week as I've been working with the kids - The stuff that I was taught when I was growing up working with guys like Jim Veltman and Colin Doyle. Trying to teach them the same stuff that I was taught when I was younger and to give it back is always great."

With groups split up between ages 7-10 and 11-14, personalities were on full display throughout drill lines and even during the heart of the battle.

And before we knew it, the final four-hour camp day was in the books.

As tradition, the week concluded with a series of "Camper of the Week" awards, which is dedicated to hard-working, respectful and competitive athletes who stood out throughout the three-day camp. Followed by the camper-favorite autograph session, of course!

Along with some new skills and ambitions to continue enjoying the game.

