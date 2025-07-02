Forward Will Malcom Makes Big Impression in First Season Back with Colorado

National Lacrosse League (NLL)

DENVER - When the Colorado Mammoth traded away forward Will Malcom several seasons back in order to re-acquire one of its fan and player favorites lost during a past Expansion Draft, the team was sending away a somewhat unproven, small-bodied talent who had logged 11 points (4g, 7a) in eight career appearances.

Several seasons later, when the organization found itself with the first overall selection in last summer's Dispersal Draft, General Manager Brad Self and company were staring down that same kid turned young man.

This time, he was very proven, essentially performing at a Top 10, if not Top 5, caliber during his past two seasons with Panther City - And was the team's easy choice, welcoming him back with open arms and with a spot as one of the team's top lefties.

Naturally, he balled out during his return campaign representing the Mile High City, putting on quite the show throughout the 18-game season after inking the squad's second-highest point total.

His standout effort also marked the third-straight season he's managed at least 35 goals and 45 assists, notching 81 points (35g, 46a), second only to fellow forward Ryan Lee.

Malcom ranked second in both goals and assists as well, respectively, while recording 84 loose balls (third most on the team) and 18 caused turnovers (a team-high total).

Which suggests he wasn't just a menace when using his wheels to gain some leverage. He was very much involved in creating another offensive look with a key loose ball or bothering transitioning defenders in the middle of the turf.

With CTO extraordinaires like Robert Hope and Jordan Gilles on the team setting the example, it's no surprise Malcom brought his best effort whenever he was on the floor. But it's typically damn hard to out-do that pair of defensemen when it comes to forcing players to lose the rock, something Malcom checked off the bucket list during the 2024-25 campaign.

Recoding the team's only sock trick last season and the second of his career, the New Westminster, B.C. native put on quite the show during the team's win over the Halifax Thunderbirds inside the LOUD HOUSE Dec. 21.

Posting a season-high 10 points (7g, 3a), he forced thousands of socks to hit the turf at Ball Arena while helping to continue the team's fiery start to the season.

Logging five hat trick feats throughout the season, he worked well with lefties Eli McLaughlin and Connor Robinson for the first half of the year before seeing Thomas Vela step up in McLaughlin's absence.

Set to return for his second complete season with Colorado, he will once again be featured in Colorado's offensive plans. And if he keeps hustling in the transition game, you never know where else he'll pop up from time to time!

