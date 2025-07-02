Derek Keenan Signs Contract Extension

July 2, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush News Release







Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Derek Keenan to a two-year contract extension, the second year being an option for the 2026-27 season.

Keenan will be returning for his 16th season with the Rush, continuing his roles as General Manager and Co-Head Coach.

With the team's success last season making it to the NLL Finals, Keenan's goal remains the same.

"I am honoured to be given the opportunity to continue to build towards the ultimate goal of the Saskatchewan Rush - winning an NLL Championship. Our current group of young players and veteran leadership have all of us energized to do the work to get back to the playoffs and get over that final hurdle."

"I would like to thank the Priestner family and all at Sask Entertainment Group, in particular Steve Hildebrand for trusting me with finishing the job!"

Preparations for the 2025-26 season are underway with upcoming free agency beginning in August and entry draft in September.







