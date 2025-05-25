Saskatchewan Drops Game Three Heartbreaker in Buffalo
May 25, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Saskatchewan Rush News Release
Buffalo, NY - The Saskatchewan Rush fell 15-6 against the Buffalo Bandits in game three of the 2025 NLL Finals presented by PlayNow, dropping the championship series 2-1.
Robert Church had a team high six points, while Austin Shanks finished as the playoff leader with 18 goals and 32 points.
Between the pipes, Frank Scigliano made 38 saves, while Jake Naso went 16/25 at the dot.
Check out the Saskatchewan Rush Statistics
Images from this story
|
Saskatchewan Rush vs. the Buffalo Bandits
National Lacrosse League Stories from May 25, 2025
- Saskatchewan Drops Game Three Heartbreaker in Buffalo - Saskatchewan Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.