Saskatchewan Drops Game Three Heartbreaker in Buffalo

May 25, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Saskatchewan Rush News Release


(Saskatchewan Rush)

Buffalo, NY - The Saskatchewan Rush fell 15-6 against the Buffalo Bandits in game three of the 2025 NLL Finals presented by PlayNow, dropping the championship series 2-1.

Robert Church had a team high six points, while Austin Shanks finished as the playoff leader with 18 goals and 32 points.

Between the pipes, Frank Scigliano made 38 saves, while Jake Naso went 16/25 at the dot.

Images from this story

