Saskatchewan Drops Game Three Heartbreaker in Buffalo

May 25, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush News Release









Saskatchewan Rush vs. the Buffalo Bandits

(Saskatchewan Rush) Saskatchewan Rush vs. the Buffalo Bandits(Saskatchewan Rush)

Buffalo, NY - The Saskatchewan Rush fell 15-6 against the Buffalo Bandits in game three of the 2025 NLL Finals presented by PlayNow, dropping the championship series 2-1.

Robert Church had a team high six points, while Austin Shanks finished as the playoff leader with 18 goals and 32 points.

Between the pipes, Frank Scigliano made 38 saves, while Jake Naso went 16/25 at the dot.

Images from this story







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 25, 2025

Saskatchewan Drops Game Three Heartbreaker in Buffalo - Saskatchewan Rush

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.