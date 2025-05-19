Shanks Hat Trick Forces Game Three in NLL Finals

May 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush News Release









Saskatchewan Rush forward Austin Shanks scores against the Buffalo Bandits

(Saskatchewan Rush) Saskatchewan Rush forward Austin Shanks scores against the Buffalo Bandits(Saskatchewan Rush)

Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatchewan Rush forced a game three in the 2025 NLL Finals presented by PlayNow after a thrilling 11-10 win over the Buffalo Bandits on Co-op Field.

In the first quarter, Jake Boudreau opened the scoring, followed by goals from Austin Shanks and Ryan Keenan as the Rush jumped out to a 3-1 lead.

Buffalo battled back in the second, but it was Keenan, Boudreau and Zach Manns who found twine as the two heavyweights sat tied 6-6 at recess.

Clark Walter and rookie Brock Haley scored in the third quarter, but it was the road side up 9-8 heading into the final frame.

Zach Manns tied the game at 9-9, before back-to-back goals from Austin Shanks gave Saskatchewan the lead and eventually the 11-10 victory in game two.

Between the pipes, Frank Scigliano made 40 saves for his 4th win of the playoffs. At the dot, rookie Jake Naso went 14/24.

Now it comes down to a winner takes all game three in Buffalo on Saturday, May 24th. Faceoff from KeyBank Center is at 2:30PM Sask Time.

Images from this story







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.