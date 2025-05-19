Shanks Hat Trick Forces Game Three in NLL Finals
May 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Saskatchewan Rush News Release
Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatchewan Rush forced a game three in the 2025 NLL Finals presented by PlayNow after a thrilling 11-10 win over the Buffalo Bandits on Co-op Field.
In the first quarter, Jake Boudreau opened the scoring, followed by goals from Austin Shanks and Ryan Keenan as the Rush jumped out to a 3-1 lead.
Buffalo battled back in the second, but it was Keenan, Boudreau and Zach Manns who found twine as the two heavyweights sat tied 6-6 at recess.
Clark Walter and rookie Brock Haley scored in the third quarter, but it was the road side up 9-8 heading into the final frame.
Zach Manns tied the game at 9-9, before back-to-back goals from Austin Shanks gave Saskatchewan the lead and eventually the 11-10 victory in game two.
Between the pipes, Frank Scigliano made 40 saves for his 4th win of the playoffs. At the dot, rookie Jake Naso went 14/24.
Now it comes down to a winner takes all game three in Buffalo on Saturday, May 24th. Faceoff from KeyBank Center is at 2:30PM Sask Time.
Images from this story
|
Saskatchewan Rush forward Austin Shanks scores against the Buffalo Bandits
National Lacrosse League Stories from May 19, 2025
- Shanks Hat Trick Forces Game Three in NLL Finals - Saskatchewan Rush
- Bandits Fall to Rush 11-10 in Game 2 of NLL Finals - Buffalo Bandits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.