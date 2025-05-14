Keenan wins fourth NLL GM of the Year award

May 14, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatoon, SK - Saskatchewan Rush general manager Derek Keenan has won the National Lacrosse League's GM of the Year award.

"It's a credit to the whole group, right from top to bottom. The ownership support that I get here, the fact they trusted me with the plan that I've had the last couple years, I appreciate all that," mentioned Keenan. "Of course, it really comes down to the players and they've done their job."

In the offseason, Keenan made the biggest splash, signing free agent Austin Shanks who was tied for the team lead in goals with 35 to a two-year deal, acquired 43-point scorer Brock Haley in a trade with the Vancouver Warriors, saw four of his draft picks make their rookie debuts this season, all while extending Matt Hossack and Frank Scigliano to contract extensions in season.

"He's the most winningest coach there is, so obviously it's great to be around a winner like that every day," commented forward Zach Manns. "He just instills a winning attitude and good habits into guys week in and week out. When he speaks, everyone listens. He commands the room. And that's just how much respect everyone has for him."

The nine-time league champion won the GM award in 2014, 2010 and 2006 with Edmonton and Portland, while being named a finalist in 2017 and 2018 with Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan is back on Co-op FIeld Sunday when the Buffalo Bandits are in town for game two on the 2025 NLL Finals presented by PlayNow. Faceoff is at 6PM.







