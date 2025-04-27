Boudreau Scores Four as Rush Sting Swarm in Playoff Opener

April 27, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush's Ryan Keenan congratulates teammate

Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatchewan Rush picked up a 13-9 win over the Georgia Swarm in round one, advancing to the National Lacrosse League semifinals.

On Co-op Field, it was the visitors who jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but Saskatchewan clawed their way back thanks to goals from Austin Shanks, Jake Boudreau, Zach Manns and Ryan Keenan.

In the second quarter, Clark Walter and Mike Messenger found the back of the net, putting Saskatchewan up 6-3 at the half.

Shanks and Walter all found the back of the net in the third frame, holding the league steady at 8-6.

Keenan and Boudreau tacked on powerplay markers in the fourth quarter on a 5 on 3 powerplay, extending the league before Boudreau buried a couple more and Naso sealed the deal.

Frank Scigliano made 39 saves in the win, his fourth ever playoff victory. Jake Naso won 18/26 at the stripe.

Next up, the Saskatchewan Rush will face the Halifax Thunderbirds in a best-of-three semifinal series. Dates, start times and ticket info have yet to be announced.

