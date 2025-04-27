NLL Announces Semifinals Schedule

PHILADELPHIA - The National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the matchups and schedule for the Semifinal round that is set to begin on Friday, May 2, KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY. The League's top four teams in the regular season will battle in a best-of-three series. The broadcast schedule will be announced in the coming days.

Schedule:

Friday, May 2

(4) Vancouver Warriors at (1) Buffalo Bandits - Game 1, 7:30 PM ET

KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

Saturday, May 3

(2) Saskatchewan Rush at (3) Halifax Thunderbirds - Game 1, 6:30 PM ET

Scotiabank Centre, Halifax, NS

Sunday, May 4

(1) Buffalo Bandits at (4) Vancouver Warriors - Game 2, 9:00 PM ET

Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC

Saturday, May 10

(4) Vancouver Warriors at (1) Buffalo Bandits - Game 3, 7:00 PM ET *

KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

(3) Halifax Thunderbirds at (2) Saskatchewan Rush - Game 2, 9:30 PM ET

SaskTel Centre, Saskatoon, SK

Sunday, May 11

(3) Halifax Thunderbirds at (2) Saskatchewan Rush - Game 3, 8:00 PM ET *

SaskTel Centre, Saskatoon, SK

*If necessary

