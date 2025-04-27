Keegan Bal's 11-Point Night Helps Warriors Advance to Semifinals, Knock off Knighthawks 15-10

April 27, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release









Rochester Knighthawks' Ian Llord and Vancouver Warriors' Keegan Bal and Dhylan McIntosh on game night

(Vancouver Warriors) Rochester Knighthawks' Ian Llord and Vancouver Warriors' Keegan Bal and Dhylan McIntosh on game night(Vancouver Warriors)

Vancouver, BC - In their first playoff appearance in team history, the Vancouver Warriors set the tone early in their 15-10 win over the Rochester Knighthawks at Rogers Arena.

In his first career NLL playoff game, Keegan Bal led the Warriors with five goals and six assists. Kevin Crowley scored two goals and Vancouver had singles from Riley Loewen, Jeff Cornwall, Marcus Klarich, Ryan Dilks, Owen Grant, Dylan McIntosh, Ryan Martel, and Reid Bowering.

Faceoff specialist Alec Stathakis went 15 of 28 off the draw.

Between the pipes, Christian Del Bianco stopped 47 of 57 shots he faced.

The No. 4 seed Warriors advance to the semifinals against the two-time defending NLL Cup champion and No. 1 seed Buffalo Bandits. The first game of the three-game series will be in Buffalo on Friday, May 2 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Tickets are officially on sale NOW for Game 2, set for Sunday, May 4 at 6:00pm PT at Rogers Arena. Tickets are starting at just $40! Grab yours today at vancouverwarriors.com/playoffs.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from April 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.