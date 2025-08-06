Warriors Roundup: July 2025

August 6, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







In the Community

From hospital visits to movie nights, the Warriors stayed connected with fans all month long.

The Warriors have been at various tournaments throughout the Lower Mainland in July and are running it back with the Evo Cinema Series in Stanley Park in July and will continue to have a booth at movie nights throughout August too.

Marcus Klarich, Keegan Bal, and Payton Cormier brought big smiles and bigger energy to the B.C. Children's Hospital rehabilitation center, playing sports and spending time with young patients.

"To be able to share with them what sports has brought to all of us, and see them smile and laugh, it means a lot."

The Warriors hosted co-ed and girls only camps, helping young players stay sharp outside of their own box lacrosse teams and grow their passion for the game.

"These young kids they look up to players. When they see them out here in person putting their time into them, their lacrosse game, it means a lot."







