Warriors Roundup: June 2025

July 8, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







In the Community

The Warriors were busy throughout the Lower Mainland in June, celebrating the start of summer.

Timbr kicked things off with a visit to Nat Bailey Stadium for a Vancouver Canadians game, reconnecting with old friends and making new ones.

Reid Bowering and Payton Cormier stopped by B.C. Place to cheer on the B.C. Lions in their home opener against the Edmonton Elks.

The Warriors attended various local lacrosse tournaments and events like Italian Day on the Drive to help spread the game and engage with fans.

June marked National Indigenous History Month, and the Warriors honoured the Indigenous roots of lacrosse by attending several cultural celebrations, including National Indigenous People's Day at Tsawwassen First Nation Youth Centre.

They also celebrated the grand opening of the new outdoor lacrosse box on the North Shore with Squamish Nation and took part in the Métis Nation Golf Tournament.







National Lacrosse League Stories from July 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.