Warriors Roundup: May 2025

The Vancouver Warriors wrapped up their most successful season to date with a trip to the NLL semifinals, which began May 2nd against the Buffalo Bandits. As the Warriors' season came to a close on May 4th at Rogers Arena, the team expressed heartfelt gratitude for the fans who packed the stands all season long.

Season Accolades

Following a stellar campaign on and off the floor, two Warriors received league-wide recognition:

Owen Grant was named Transition Player of the Year and earned a spot on the First Team All-NLL

Ryan Dilks was also selected to the First Team All-NLL group for his elite defensive play

In the Box

With another NLL season in the books, Warriors players jumped right into their respective WLA and PLL seasons - a number of them having great outings in May.

At the conclusion of the season, the Warriors officially acquired defenceman Ethan Ticehurst from the Calgary Roughnecks in exchange for goaltender Aden Walsh. This completed the future consideration part of the March 10th deal between the two teams that saw Vancouver acquire goaltender Christian Del Bianco.

WLA Highlights:

The New Westminster Salmonbellies are off to a perfect 3-0 start. Brett Mydske scored a goal, and Ryan Martel had an assist in New West's 12-9 win over the Nanaimo Timbermen.

In a 12-10 victory over the Maple Ridge Burrards, Jeff Cornwall scored a goal, Mydske tallied an assist, and Ryan Martel went 9-for-12 off the draw. Martel also notched three points (2G, 1A) in the Salmonbellies' 17-9 rout of the Langley Thunder.

Marcus Klarich picked up right where he left off last season with the Maple Ridge Burrards. He led the way for the Burrards against the Shamrocks with four points (2G, 2A) and was named second star with six points (5G, 1A) against the Salmonbellies.

In a tight contest against the Coquitlam Adanacs that ended in a 9-9 draw in OT, Klarich was the first star with five points (3G, 2A). Dylan McIntosh had three points (1G, 2A) and Riley Loewen chipped in one goal and one assist for the Burrards, while Del Bianco made 44 saves for Coquitlam in the overtime thriller.

Del Bianco continued his strong play and earned a third-star selection, stopping 41 of 48 shots he faced and tallying one assist against the Burnaby Lakers. He also turned aside 30 of 40 shots he faced against the Victoria Shamrocks.

Ryan Sheridan of the Nanaimo Timbermen earned third-star honours with three points (2G, 1A) against the Victoria Shamrocks.

On the Field

The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) season opened the last weekend of May, and Owen Grant suited up for the Boston Cannons in their 16-12 win over the New York Atlas.

OG made an impact with two caused turnovers, picked up two groundballs and had two shots on six touches.

In the Community

Fan-favourite mascot Timbr had a blast engaging with fans throughout the playoffs, and though he's already counting down the days until next season, he isn't taking any time off this offseason - keep an eye out for him at an arena or community event near you!

Meanwhile, Keegan Bal and Marcus Klarich visited Ronald McDonald House, where the duo taught lacrosse skills, made customized Warriors' shirts, and spent time with kids receiving medical care - some of them far from home.

"When we have visits from the Vancouver Warriors, it creates a sense of normalcy for the kids to get to experience a home team feeling. It takes them out of that day-to-day of what they're dealing with at the hospital and allows them to be kids," said Stephanie Mosher, VP of Philanthropy at Ronald McDonald House of BC and Yukon.

Coming Up

The Warriors Summer Camps run from July 14-23, registration is now open and there's a chance to win a free spot by entering here.

This year we are offering coed camps, camps for multiple skill levels and a special Girls-Only Ultimate Box Lacrosse Summer Camp from July 21-23 for participants to train with Team Canada and Vancouver Warriors players.







