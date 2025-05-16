Record-Breaking Defensive Unit Leads the Way: Ryan Dilks, Owen Grant Make All-NLL First Team

May 16, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







This season, the Vancouver Warriors' defensive group set out to be the heartbeat of the team - play good defence, keep games low-scoring and push the pace and contribute offensively when the opportunity was there.

The veteran core that helps keep the group calm through scoring runs or tight games, flanked by talented young rookies, gives their back end a lot of depth to compete with the NLL's best forwards.

The Warriors' defence led the league with the lowest goals-against average, 9.56 GAA per game, held two opponents to a franchise-best four goals (Ottawa Black Bears and Albany Firewolves), and were second in the NLL for shorthanded goals(11).

The team's commitment and belief in defence is a testament to the group as a whole and has led to individual success as defenceman Ryan Dilks and transition player Owen Grant were named to the All-NLL First Team.

Warriors' General Manager and Head Coach Curt Malawsky says having two players recognized on the First Team is a testament to their defence by committee model and the work that both Dilks and Grant put into their craft.

"That's pretty special. I've been around the league for 20-plus years, and I don't think I've seen that, especially on my teams that I've coached," Malawsky said. "I know those guys would probably be the first ones to say it's the guy next to him, but these awards are well earned and well deserved by both of them, and we couldn't be happier than to have them in a Vancouver jersey."

Last year, in his first season in Vancouver, Dilks exceeded the coaching staff's expectations as a leader on and off the floor, and in his second year with the club he continues to impact the team's defensive approach. Dilks finished the regular season fourth in the NLL for forced turnovers (31), and including postseason play, finished with 35. He picked up 115 loose balls, blocked 15 shots, scored one goal, and had five helpers.

"He can shut people down, and he's done it time and time again. I really think that's a calming influence for our team and it's really assuring that the guys know that we can fight fire with fire and we have one of the best to ever do it," Malawsky said. "That really helps us coaches in game planning, knowing that we have someone like that - we joke about calling him "the Glove" - he can go and shut somebody down."

With his experience and how much he's studied the game, Dilks has an ability to read the play before it happens and dictate the offence.

"He plays what we always refer to as the right way. There's no intimidation, it's just pure compete, skill, determination." Malawsky said. "He plays hard every night, prepares himself so well and plays big, big minutes. He was willing our team down the stretch there to get a lot of those wins."

Looking back on what they were able to accomplish this season, helping the Warriors to their first playoff appearance and a trip to the semifinals, Dilks is proud. He's earned back-to-back All-NLL First Team honours over the past two years and says he's grateful to his wife and his kids who are supportive of him pursuing his dream and to the Warriors' coaching staff and equipment staff for keeping him ready for battle.

"Most importantly, my teammates supported me, but they are also some of the best teammates ever had, and they made it easy to play with out there. It's a lot of fun and I can't thank a lot of people enough who have been part of this process that have helped me get to this point so far," said Dilks.

He also gave a special shout out to equipment managers, Al and Jenn Varley, for the pre-game snack table. A part of every game day that can't be overlooked.

"It's just hard to walk past beef jerky, chocolate almonds, fruit, yogurt and not pick something up - it's top of the line. I credit some of Al and Jen's snack table to my success for sure," he said.

Grant says he's learned so much from Dilks in the two years they've played together. Grant has heard some of the most inspiring pre-game speeches from Dilks and he's also learned how to play in big moments.

"Playing with a guy like Ryan Dilks is invaluable. I can't even express how much you learn from him just watching him. Whether it's shoot around or practice or shooting the sh*t with him in the locker room - he's just so good and such a professional," Grant said.

The admiration is mutual, as Dilks is that big-brother type of proud of 25-year-old Grant. OG's strength and athleticism set him apart, and his confidence with the ball and stick skills are impressive to the 13-year NLL veteran.

"I'm even more proud of Owen because of the jump he made from last year to this year. Every time he's on the floor he's just fun to watch and he just dominates grown men out there. To be able to learn from him and watch him - some of the older guys just sit back and go 'Damn, he's so good.' It's awesome and fun to be a part of," Dilks said.

Grant, who also won Transition Player of the Year, focused on improving his overall game in his second NLL season and contributing offensively when he could. In the first four games of the 2024-25 season, the Warriors' transition group scored 13 of Vancouver's total 42 goals and Grant scored six of them.

Grant finished the season with 26 points (16G, 10A), leading the Warriors' defensive group in goals and doubling his goal count from his rookie season. Regular season and postseason stats combined, he had a team-leading 28 blocks, and picked up 113 loose balls and forced 31 turnovers.

Grant's dedication and his commitment to the team and the guy next to him drives him. Malawksy says Grant's defence has improved a lot since his rookie season and OG is the type of player who consistently rises to the occasion.

"He's picked up a lot of tough checks on the right side of the floor and I couldn't be happier for a young guy. The one thing about Owen is he's super humble; you wouldn't know any of these accolades were coming his way because he's such a respectful guy and a good teammate. It's all about the team, not the personal achievements. It's pretty special to have a guy like that in our organization to win an award at that age. He's a generational type of talent and we're excited that we have him for a long time," Malawsky said.

In the Warriors' first game of the season, Grant became the first player in NLL history to record at least three goals, three blocked shots and one caused turnover in a game. In his first NLL playoff game he scored shorthanded and chipped in an assist, three loose balls, one turnover and one blocked shot. He does whatever is needed on both ends of the floor to help the team win.

"I'm proud of what I was able to do individually, but again, when you are part of one of the best units in the league, you're going to be put in a spot to succeed," Grant said.

"We took a little bit more onus on ourselves to try and contribute in transition and get a few goals a game and I feel like we did that, especially our lefties: me, [Reid] Bowering, and [Jeff] Cornwall. We were all trying to contribute as much as we could, and I thought we did a good job of balancing that between the three of us and knowing when to pick our spots. Everyone found success this year so it was great."

The Warriors' defensive unit continued to be a consistent force for the squad this season, combining veteran leadership with young up-and-comers as one of the NLL's best.







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.