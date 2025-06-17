Sxwálhkin (Pete Natrall) Honours his Culture Through Lacrosse and Art

June 17, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







Lacrosse is the Creator's game, and for Indigenous Month, the Vancouver Warriors are highlighting a local artist who brought his culture and passion for the game to life through the team's First Nations Night design.

Coast Salish artist Sxwálhkin, also known as Pete Natrall from Squamish Nation, grew up playing lacrosse - a sport his Nation has embraced for hundreds of years. The game is woven into the community's cultural traditions and continues to inspire youth who one day dream of becoming Vancouver Warriors.

Sxwálhkin's First Nations Night design resonated across the lacrosse community, selling out online and Sxwálhkin received a lot of positive feedback about how meaningful the logo is. The design symbolizes the past, present, and future of lacrosse, represented through three North Stars.

"I honestly feel proud just because it represents a West Coast theme," Sxwálhkin said. "Lacrosse has been a big influence in our community, and to see people of all nationalities wearing something that reflects a Coast Salish design - being a Squamish Nation lacrosse player and lacrosse enthusiast - it's pretty cool."

Sxwálhkin collaborated on the project alongside culture preserver Vanessa Campbell, and graphic artist Ryan Johnson, both from Squamish Nation. Including their language in the design was a key priority. Seeing the players wear his art and the logo displayed on the jumbotron throughout the game filled him with pride.

Though Indigenous Month is recognized in June, Sxwálhkin celebrates his heritage every day in his personal and professional life. As the Vancouver Coastal Region Coordinator for the Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity, and Recreation Council, he champions the roots of the game year-round.

"I love the strength of lacrosse because it does provide community medicine in times of sorrow, in times of need, where maybe we're honouring one of our coaches that has passed on, and honoring alumni," Sxwálhkin said.

He also honours his culture by continuing the traditions and customs of his ancestors, creating custom designs for lacrosse apparel and gear through his company Nch'Kaý. In addition to the Warriors' First Nations Night logo, he designed and strung 22 wooden sticks for the 2024 Minto Cup MVPs, crafted memorial sticks, and worked with the Surrey Rebels on their 50th anniversary logo.

Stringing wooden lacrosse sticks is a lesser-known art in Indigenous communities in general, and for Sxwálhkin he finds the process relaxing and therapeutic. He even commemorated the Warriors design on a wooden stick displayed in his home.

He hopes his work with the Warriors inspires young Indigenous artists to share their voices through their craft.

"Be yourself, share what you're passionate about, and definitely don't be shy to convey messages," Sxwálhkin said. "Pride really comes to mind with this logo and being able to share it with the National Lacrosse League, and the Vancouver fan base is incredible."

Sxwálhkin has upcoming projects that he has been working on for the grand opening of the North Shore outdoor lacrosse box on Friday, June 20th. It marks the first dedicated lacrosse space for the Squamish Nation in nearly three years, after previous boxes were closed or relocated.

Sxwálhkin hopes that this box will strengthen the pathway of lacrosse for those that live in the area and is looking forward to the celebration.

"I played lacrosse for almost 30 years, and to be able to contribute to the grand opening of our lacrosse box is special," Sxwálhkin said. "I'm able to share the story of my people with my people."

Whether through stringing sticks, designing jerseys, or mentoring the next generation, Sxwálhkin continues to carry forward the legacy of the Creator's game, honouring his roots while building bridges through sport and art.







National Lacrosse League Stories from June 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.