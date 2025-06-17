Mammoth Forward Thomas Vela Blazes Career-High Totals in 2024-25

DENVER - For a season that'll go down in the history books as missing the mark, per se, the Colorado Mammoth's 2024-25 National Lacrosse League (NLL) campaign was littered with bright spots in all three phases of the game.

And while fellow left forward Will Malcom's 81 points (35g, 46a) may have paced headlines and lived in the spotlight when it comes to top-tier production, there was another new-comer to the offense who stood out in a big way.

Sure, Thomas Vela had logged nine points (1g, 8a) in seven games played during the team's previous 2023-24 season, getting a look here and there. But throughout his first complete season competing with Colorado, he made quite an impact while setting career-high figures across the board.

Drawing into 17 of the team's 18 regular season matchups this time around, the Burnaby, B.C. native recorded 32 points (12g, 20a), 45 loose balls, four caused turnovers and six penalty minutes in what became his career-first campaign as a regular in the Mammoth forward rotation.

Which easily outweighs the 13 total points (3g, 10a) he had amassed within 11 appearances during his first two seasons in the league.

While all four of his points during a new career-high, four-point (0g, 4a) performance April 5 against the Buffalo Bandits happen to be assists, the lefty managed a pair of tallies in four separate contests while meeting the three-plus-point mark in five games played.

For a small-bodied guy, his presence banging opposing defenders around in the set was anything but, as his determined effort was regularly on display outside the crease. He had to earn a majority of his looks throughout the season but brought a lethal shot with him wherever he went, something that showed up on film more and more as the season progressed.

The organization may shift some pieces of the personnel puzzle this offseason but Vela is very much expected to remain in the fold for the upcoming 2025-26 session.

