Colorado Mammoth Rookies Make Instant Impact Throughout 2024-25 Campaign

June 11, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - As noted in a recent "Welcome home, TJ Comizio" piece, the Colorado Mammoth were rather regular when it came to deploying its veteran group of defenseman for a majority of its two-decade-plus existence, now.

That sentiment very much changed throughout the 2024-25 season, though, in good part due to a pair of incoming new kids on the block in rookie back-enders Owen Rahn and Conner Cook.

Which is quite an encouraging sign for the organization after drafting Rahn early on in the 2024 NLL Entry Draft. Representing the squad's first selection during last year's talent-sorting affair, the Mammoth welcomed the youngster into the fold in the second round (17th overall), suggesting the Orangeville, Ontario native would be plugged into the lineup as a regular sooner than later.

Which became the exact case, as Rahn eventually drew into 14 of Colorado's 18 regular season games. If not for a trip to both the team's Injured Reserve List and Physically Unable to Perform List throughout the season, he very likely would've played in all of the team's matchups.

Which also means he was putting quality ball on tape - Not an easy task for a 20-year-old first-year who was responsible for limiting some of the world's best players to off nights.

Proven to be a threat at both ends of the floor as the speedster got involved in the transition game as the season progressed, Rahn finished year one with seven points (3g, 4a), 44 loose balls, four caused turnovers and two penalty minutes to his name. Ranking fourth on the team in scoring amongst defensive personnel is a statement in his own.

But it was his low center of gravity and ability to shift and sort the opposing team's sets which ultimately made him stand out. That and his energetic celebrations jumping into the Party Zone end of the boards!

While Rahn looked good both on paper and on film, it was his fellow first-year in Conner Cook who received the organization's first-ever Rookie of the Year Award. And given the team hadn't formally recognized top-performing rookies in seasons past, the kid had to have flashed rather spectacularly in order for General Manager Brad Self and Head Coach Pat Coyle wanting to show him some love.

Bringing quite the "Energizer Bunny" approach to the team's physical, towering group of back-enders, the small-framed Cook played anything but during his first season rocking burgundy and black.

Listed at 5-10, 179 lbs., the free agent signee couldn't have made bigger waves during his first year after accepting an invite to last fall's Training Camp with an outside shot to make the roster.

Yet, four weeks of preseason action granted him a sincere look, which eventually turned into a productive opening campaign on both ends of the floor for the Lethbridge, Alberta native.

Recording two points (1g, 1a), 29 loose balls, 13 caused turnovers, three blocked shots and 14 penalty minutes, "Cookie" wasn't afraid to get scrappy with the opposition despite being one of the smaller, freshest members of the team and league overall. However, rookies understand they have to earn their stripes and there isn't much better of a way to let your teammates know you have their back than barking up trees that are considerable taller, if not thicker, than you.

While he didn't cash in on many of his opportunities crossing the turf in an offensive sense, he was one of Mammoth goaltender Dillon Ward's safest options when it came to first-pass breakouts, as the team knew he could speedily deliver the rock to any point on the playing surface before hearing the whistle for a clearing violation.

Rounding out the trio of impactful rookies during the 2024-25 season who actually hit the turf is goaltender Nathan Whittom, who was deemed as the heir apparent to Ward during last year's Draft. Selected just four picks after Rahn in the second round (21st overall), the big-bodied netminder learned a lot during his first trip around the NLL circuit.

Hell, for a kid who had only been on a plane one or two times in his 19 years of existence, he sure fit into the locker room thanks to his likeable personality and willingness to absorb any and all advice. Of course, working behind a talent like Ward will bring out your A-game at all stops along the road, too.

Waiting in the wings is never something "fun" per se, but the wisdom he gained during his rookie season will serve him well in the future. Sitting as Ward's direct back-up, he was on the team's Active Roster for 16 of 18 games. Eventually getting his career-first start on the road against the Ottawa Black Bears with Ward unavailable, he stopped 39-of-53 shots playing against Jeff Teat and a young, talented offense.

Overall on the season, the Elmira, Ontario native stopped 47-of-64 shots faced en route to logging a 15.47 goals-against average and .734 save percentage.

All of that to say the future is bright when it comes to the next wave of regulars. And with the 2025 NLL Entry Draft just a few months away, Colorado supporters will likely have a few more reasons to keep their eyes tuned to the future, as the Mammoth currently own eight selections at said event.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the team's latest news, offseason transactions and everything #TuskUp.







National Lacrosse League Stories from June 11, 2025

Colorado Mammoth Rookies Make Instant Impact Throughout 2024-25 Campaign - Colorado Mammoth

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.