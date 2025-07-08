Mammoth Forward Tyson Gibson Heats up as 2024-25 Season Progresses

July 8, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - Colorado Mammoth forward Tyson Gibson only produced 17 points (5g, 12a) during his fourth season operating inside the LOUD HOUSE.

Which is a bit of an outlier effort for the 2020 NLL Rookie of the Year, who produced a career-high 55 points (21g, 34a) the campaign prior after notching 43 (16g, 27a) and 42 (12g, 30a) points, respectively, during his first two years of professional ball.

Add in a welcomed 35 loose balls and one caused turnover and his year five resume isn't all that bad. Especially when you consider the hurdles he and Mammoth shot-callers were forced to deal with regarding the personal puzzle and some early-season bumps and bruises.

A fortunate reality, if anything, involving the idea that each of Ryan Lee, Connor Kelly and Zed Williams would rightfully see a majority of the first team reps on the right side both in practice and within games.

Yet, with three regulars on both sides of the set, there's a case to be made for Gibson to be the NLL's "Seventh Man of the Year," as he was giving his all banging bodies and doing everything he could to make an impact on the game when he was given the nod.

Which occurred specifically over the course of the second half of the season after the Maple, Ontario native missed several games between an injury that bugged him early into Training Camp and needing some additional conditioning/ramp-up time to ensure everything was smooth for the remainder of the season.

Registering at least one point in each of his final eight regular season appearances, Gibson recorded four consecutive three-plus-point outings, which included a pair of three-point efforts and four-point performances.

Posting his lone hat trick of the season in Saskatchewan, he netted a three-goal, one-assist performance which served as his flashiest stint of the year.

Assuming he's back in the fold for the league's approaching 2025-26 slate and with forward Zed Williams entering the summer as a restricted free agent, there's a solid chance he'll be back in the regular righty rotation when fall dawns.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the team's latest news, offseason transactions and everything #TuskUp.







National Lacrosse League Stories from July 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.