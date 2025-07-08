Player Spotlight: Alex Simmons

July 8, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release









Albany Firewolves forward Alex Simmons

(Albany FireWolves) Albany Firewolves forward Alex Simmons(Albany FireWolves)

ALBANY, NY - For the past two seasons, forward Alex Simmons has taken the National Lacrosse League (NLL) by storm with his electrifying style of play. The St. Catherines, ON native has led the Albany FireWolves in scoring two years in a row with his ankle breaking moves, pinpoint shooting, exceptional passing, and fearless playmaking.

The 2024 NLL Rookie of the Year had a lot to live up to after his stellar first season in the NLL in which he accumulated 96 points. During the 2024-2025 season, Simmons would rise to the occasion to match it with another 96 point season where he produced 37 goals and 59 assists as well as 81 loose balls, 10 power play goals, 2 shorthanded goals, and 1 game winning goal.

Watch his highlights from this past season below:

"Alex was a lot more comfortable having a voice and contributing to the planning and structure of our offense," said Glenn Clark, General Manager and Head Coach of the Albany FireWolves. "He has such a high compete level. Obviously he's exceptionally skilled, but people need to recognize how hard he plays and competes."

In several FireWolves wins this season, it was often Simmons who took over the game with clutch goals in the final minutes. His ability to break down a defense is an X factor for Albany to always have a chance to mount a comeback.

Simmons would face some adversity late in the season after suffering a knee injury that forced him to leave the game vs Buffalo on March 22. Despite the setback, he didn't miss a game and would battle through the injury to produce key goals as Albany made a push to reach the playoffs.

"Alex has an old school mentality," said Clark. "He wants to play every game, if he is physically able to contribute, he'll play."

Going into year three, Simmons will look to develop into a leader and has the potential to compete for NLL MVP.

"Year three is usually the jumping off point for players," said Clark. "He's been so good during his first 2 years, I expect him to continue his role as an elite player and competitor in our league."

Season tickets for the 2025-2026 season are on sale now! Looking for a group ticket experience? For more information, visit www.albanyfirewolves.com or call/text the FireWolves front office at 518-675-8678.

Images from this story







National Lacrosse League Stories from July 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.