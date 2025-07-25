Player Spotlight: Sam Firth

July 25, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves forward Sam Firth

ALBANY, NY - On every National Lacrosse League (NLL) offense there is a player who sneaks under the radar and makes small plays that add up to big moments. For the Albany FireWolves, that player is forward Sam Firth who has become one of the NLL's best finishers.

Firth uses his lacrosse IQ to make perfectly timed cuts, set big picks, and find creative ways to get open to score. The Nepean, ON native has a knack for scoring in bunches and produced a 5-goal outing this past season against the Toronto Rock. His work ethic doesn't go unnoticed by his teammates and coaches.

"Sam's value isn't always something that gets measured on a stat line," said Glenn Clark, Albany FireWolves General Manager and Head Coach. "He contributes to an offense by playing the game the right way and creating activity."

During the 2024-2025 season, Firth produced 33 points on 15 goals and 18 assists. He also added 28 loose balls and 3 power play goals. His style of play compliments teammates like Ethan Walker, Alex Simmons, and Dyson Williams as he creates space with picks and is always ready for a feed.

"Sam understands where and when to move," said Clark. "He creates hesitation and indecision in a defensive group. That allows our players to operate away from the ball."

Looking ahead toward Firth's fourth NLL season, he is poised to take the next step as an elite goal scorer, but his impact in the Capital Region will continue to grow as well. He is one of several FireWolves players that makes appearances throughout the year at local schools and events to help spread the word about the team and bring lacrosse to the next generation.

Fans can expect another big season from #94 at MVP Arena this winter.

