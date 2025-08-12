2025 NLL Draft Scheduled for Saturday, September 6

August 12, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Philadelphia, PA - The National Lacrosse League (NLL) announced the 2025 NLL Draft is scheduled for Saturday, September 6 at 1 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the excitement unfold as the entire first round streams live and exclusively on NLL+. Hosted by Teddy Jenner and Pat Gregoire, the 2025 NLL Draft will feature live coverage from the League's studio at DOME Productions in Toronto. NLL Commissioner Brett Frood will announce each first-round selection, with appearances from top prospects throughout the Broadcast.

The Albany FireWolves have four picks in the 2025 NLL Draft:

3rd Round - Pick 36, Pick 38

5th Round - Pick 65

6th Round - Pick 79

"The NLL Draft is one of the most exciting days of the year for our constituents, but especially for our draft picks and their families," said NLL Commissioner Brett Frood. "It represents new beginnings, renewed hopes, and the continued evolution of talent within our league. We're thrilled to showcase this next generation of athletes and bring fans along for the journey live on NLL+."

Brennan O'Neil went first overall in last year's draft, setting a high bar for incoming talent. The 2025 class is poised to deliver another strong group of impact players, with real-time updates and full results available on NLL.com and across the League's social media channels. The road to the draft content plan will feature a 2025 NLL Draft Preview video, exclusive to NLL+, debuting Thursday, September 4, along with top player editorials shared across social channels and NLL.com. The Toronto Rock hold the first three overall picks, with the full first round draft order listed below.

1 Toronto (from Las Vegas)

2 Toronto

3 Toronto (from Philadelphia)

4 Las Vegas (from Albany)

5 Colorado

6 Halifax (from Ottawa)

7 Georgia (from San Diego)

8 Georgia

9 Calgary

10 Rochester

11 Calgary (from Vancouver)

12 Halifax

13 Saskatchewan

14 Buffalo

15 Philadelphia

16 Georgia (from Halifax via Rochester)

17 Las Vegas

18 San Diego (from Calgary)

