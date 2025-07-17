Player Spotlight: Patrick Kaschalk

ALBANY, NY - One of the unsung heroes for the Albany FireWolves the past few seasons has been defenseman Patrick Kaschalk. He is a do-it-all player who plays with a chip on his shoulder every time he steps on the floor.

The Windsor, ON native made a big impact this past year as he scooped up key loose balls, made big hits, or scored timely goals in transition. In his third National Lacrosse League (NLL) season, Kaschalk has also become more of a leader on the bench and in the locker room with his drive to win at all costs.

"Patrick has natural leadership and maturity in his approach to the game," said Glenn Clark, General Manager and Head Coach of the Albany FireWolves. "He is a team first guy and will do anything to help us have success and support his teammates."

During the 2024-2025 season, Kaschalk produced 15 points on 6 goals and 9 assists while also contributing 91 loose balls, 10 caused turnovers, 17 blocked shots. He can be relied upon to do a little bit of everything and doesn't back down when the physicality starts to pick up.

"He has an intensity to his game that has him ready to engage always," said Clark. "He reacts quickly to situations that happen on the floor and that anticipation allows him to make plays on D and transition."

Looking ahead to next season, Kaschalk will be one of the most versatile players in the NLL and will continue to grow as a leader for this young Albany team. Having a player like #19 allows the FireWolves to always be in the fight and to be able to make a push back to the NLL playoffs.

"He's maturing into his game and when that happens, the game seems to slow down and present opportunities for players," said Clark. "He'll always have an intensity to his approach and when combined with his skill set and growth, I expect this to be his best season in the NLL."

