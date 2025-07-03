FireWolves in the Community 2024-2025 Recap

July 3, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release







ALBANY, NY - It was a record-breaking year on and off the floor for the Albany FireWolves. This past year, not only did they set attendance records but they made big strides in the Capital Region community as they attended the most local events in the team's history.

From July 2024 to June 2025, the Albany FireWolves:

Attended 83 local events

Reached 52 local organizations

Impacted 89,000 individuals in the Capital Region community

The FireWolves players, staff, dance team, and Alphie attended events all over the Capital Region where they made new friends and supported their local partners.

"It's simple: we are more than a local professional lacrosse team; we are a member of this community," said Jaden Krueger, Director of Game Presentation and Community Engagement. "We take a lot of pride in our capability, and our responsibility, to support the Capital Region and its different nonprofits, community partners, and cause-based organizations.

Event highlights include visiting MVP Health Care Kid's Day, Iroquois Art Festival, Albany Auto Show, the Albany Medical Center's Melodies Center for Childhood Cancer, Albany Stratton VA Medical Center, United Way 518 Day, and many more.

"A highlight for me would be our engagement with numerous cancer awareness organizations," said Krueger. "Not only were we involved with several events hosted by the American Cancer Society and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, but we even had the opportunity to visit our friends at Melodies Center!"

"We have a philosophy here: when we support the community, the community supports us back," said Krueger. "Every person in the Capital Region has something (a mission, a value, a cause) that they support, and when one of these people see Alphie, our Wolf Pack, or players at their community event, they may feel more inclined to invest in the team that supported their initiative."

The FireWolves felt the love this past season with back to back record breaking crowds against the Georgia Swarm on March 15 and the following weekend against the Buffalo Bandits on March 22 in an overtime thriller. The support from the community means everything as the team's fan base grows every year heading into its fifth season. The FireWolves aim to give back to its fans all year long by making appearances and providing experiences for the community.

"This past year, we put a heavy emphasis on inclusiveness and providing opportunities for neurodivergent people," said Krueger. "We engaged with numerous disability service organizations, such as BOTS, Center for Disability Services, The Autism Society of the Greater Hudson Region, Special Olympics, The Arc NY, and Hi-5 Sports; each an organization that improves the livelihood for individuals with special needs. This gave us a great opportunity to hold our first-ever Inclusive Lacrosse Clinic, giving a one-of-a-kind, adaptive experience to those who have never had the opportunity to hold a lacrosse stick before."

Along with the Inclusive Lacrosse Clinic, the FireWolves held their first ever Sensory Safe Night during the March 22 game which featured adjusted lighting and sound, designated quiet areas, and sensory resources to ensure an enjoyable experience for everyone.

Be on the lookout for the FireWolves at a Capital Region event near you! Interested in having the FireWolves at your event? Please send an email to: jaden@albanyfirewolves.com

Season ticket for the 2025-2026 season are on sale now!







