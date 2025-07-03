Thunderbirds Ink Hutchison to One-Year Extension

July 3, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

(HALIFAX, NS) - The Halifax Thunderbirds announced today that the team has signed goaltender Drew Hutchison to a one-year contract extension.

"There is no place I'd rather be and no city I'd rather play for," Hutchison said. "Halifax is truly a special place. I am excited and thrilled to be back with the Thunderbirds for another year."

Hutchison, 27, has spent three years in the National Lacrosse League, all with Halifax. The organization selected him in the second round (18th overall) in the 2021 NLL Draft.

The Peterborough, Ontario product assumed the starting role for the Thunderbirds for parts of the 2024-25 season, amassing a 5-3 record in the cage. He finished the year with an 11.96 goals-against average and a .760 save percentage.

In 54 career games, Hutchison holds a 7-4 career record to go along with a 12.43 GAA and a .743 SV%.







