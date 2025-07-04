Thunderbirds Sign Mike Robinson to Two-Year Extension

(HALIFAX, NS) - The Halifax Thunderbirds announced today that the team has signed forward Mike Robinson to a two-year contract extension.

"I'm extremely excited to be back in Halifax with this group and for the opportunity to continue to play in front of the best fans in the league," Robinson said.

Robinson, 24, just finished his rookie season in the National Lacrosse League with the Thunderbirds. The organization selected the lefty with the 28th overall pick in the 2023 NLL Draft.

Robinson appeared in all 18 games for Halifax this past season, scoring 22 goals and adding 32 assists for 54 points, adding 96 loose balls as well.

The Peterborough, Ontario product also played in all three of Halifax's postseason contests, registering a goal and 12 points in the team's run to the semi-finals.







