Mammoth's 2024 NLL Entry Draft Selection Dylan Hess Headed to PLL All-Star Game

July 4, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

DENVER - With just 38 active players named to the 2025 Lexus Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) All-Star Game, it's quite an honor for short stick defensive midfielder (SSDM) Dylan Hess to be included in the pack.

Partially because he put enough on tape to flash during the first half of his rookie season playing with the Philadelphia Waterdogs (en route to becoming the first rookie in Waterdogs franchise history to earn a berth to a PLL All-Star Game).

But mostly because each of the two teams set to comprise this year's showdown named a mere two SSDMs on their respective rosters. Meaning just four positional members in total will be included within this weekend's action-packed showcase.

Joining the New York Atlas' Matt Traynor as the East's two available SSDMs, the lights will be shining bright on the 23-year-old, who's set to star in the East vs. West battle Saturday, July 5 at 11:15 a.m. MST on ESPN!

Everyone's first appearance at the exclusive competition which invites only the "Best of the Best" means something special. But for the Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida native to qualify as one of the world's most talented players after just five professional appearances suggests this won't be his last All-Star showing.

Which is a good sign for Mammoth fans interested in the youngster's first taste of professional action, as Colorado drafted the prospect during the sixth round (73rd overall) of the 2024 NLL Entry Draft.

He hasn't popped on the scoresheet, statistically, just yet - bringing zero points and six ground balls into the talent-topping contest. Yet, it's been his adaptability to the professional level which has helped him establish a reputation as one of the game's next up-and-coming SSDMs.

The idea that he's defending some of the game's elite talents, displaying his agile awareness while making a physical impact just the same, points towards him being able to make some noise in the National Lacrosse League (NLL) should he choose to bring his talents indoors for the winter.

Sentiment suggests he may be trending towards making an appearance at the Mammoth's Training Camp sessions come November - So he's 100% worth keeping an eye on this weekend and throughout the back half of the PLL's 2025 campaign.

And with a nickname of "The Hess Truck" gaining traction, he sure seems like he'd be a good fit playing the 6 vs. 6 version of the Creator's Game!

