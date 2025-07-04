Warriors Join Squamish Nation to Celebrate New Outdoor Lacrosse Box

July 4, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

The Vancouver Warriors were invited to participate in a historic day for the Squamish Nation, attending the grand opening of a brand-new outdoor lacrosse box and multi-sport complex on the North Shore.

It marked the first time in nearly four years that the Squamish Nation had a functional outdoor box, and the event represented a culmination of a vision that began six years ago with the pursuit of funding and community planning.

Elder and Squamish Nation lacrosse legend, Xwechtaal, also known as Dennis Joseph, talked about what the day meant to him after decades of involvement in the game.

"I actually got butterflies, had feelings of hope, and had tearful eyes at one point. When you dream of something for a long time and the day comes for community to be there, it just lifted my spirits and made me really happy." he said.

Xwechtaal has played lacrosse for 57 years and crossed paths with Warriors Head Coach Curt Malawsky when Malawsky played in the WLA. Their reunion at the ceremony was filled with respect and nostalgia.

"We recognized each other, and we made a point to go shake hands with each other - it was a beautiful moment for me," Xwechtaal said.

Malawsky, Warriors forward Keegan Bal, and Timbr represented the organization at the event.

For Malawsky, being invited to the celebration was both humbling and inspiring. The new box is a game-changer for helping grow the game within Squamish Nation and the surrounding areas.

"I was honoured and humbled to be invited to such a prestigious event. In a facility like that, the kids can't help but grow their games and grow the lacrosse community. I think the passion around the opening and how important lacrosse is to them, as the medicine game, was super special," Malawsky shared.

"I had an opportunity to sit with some of the Elders, some of the ones that watched when I played on the North Shore - and that was really neat. Just listening to the Elders speak, the passion and the commitment they have to their community and to the game of lacrosse, was super inspiring and special."

The Warriors' attendance is symbolic of a long-term commitment to their relationship with Squamish Nation and growing the game at the grassroots level.

"It is the Creator's game, we pay homage to it every time we play, and we have a great amount of respect for it. To be able to be part of such a special ceremony was very important to us, and it's something that we cherish and then to have it reciprocated on how much they value what we're doing across the water is really, really special as well," Malawsky said.

Bal spent time playing lacrosse with the attendees and was approached by fans eager to take photos, ask questions, and be around someone who has reached the highest level of the game.

"That part was extremely humbling. It was important for me to spread my love of the sport. It's brought so much into my life, and it's propelled me to places like playing a professional sport in front of crowds like we do. There aren't many better feelings than that," Bal said. "Anytime I can go out there and give back is really special and rewarding."

Bal didn't know what to expect as he headed to the North Shore but was blown away by how beautiful the facility is.

Growing up in Coquitlam, Bal had access to various lacrosse boxes near his home and having access to facilities allowed him to work on his craft at a young age. It was a productive outlet that taught him discipline, hard work, and teamwork which not only impact a young player's development and love for the game, but they are also principles for life skills.

"I think it goes beyond just lacrosse. I think it's amazing. That's where you gain so much skill. Having something where you go to and you try to perfect a craft, you're busy and focused and you have purpose - I think that's really important for life," Bal said.

"It's really special for all the kids in Squamish Nation and the surrounding area to be able to go play lacrosse at the box. The area feels very communal and family friendly and I think that's very important for any community, and especially for adolescents."

Xwechtaal said having the Vancouver Warriors stop by is inspiring for the next generation of athletes to see where their passion and dedication can take them.

"Much like we saw at the opening, the opportunity to bring people like Curt Malawsky and Keegan Bal. Mr. Bal who played at a U.S. University can help point them towards higher learning, no matter what sport they're going to be in," Xwechtaal said.

The new facility is a source of pride and opportunity for the community. The complex includes a covered box to protect against rain and wind, basketball courts and a multi-use building that will host everything from minor lacrosse to memorial tournaments. The plan is to adorn the indoor facility with photos, championship banners, and retired jerseys, creating a space that honours the past while building the future.

With all Xwechtaal's goaltending experience in lacrosse, he made sure to advocate for an elevated roof during the planning stages to accommodate the fast-break style of play the North Shore is known for.

"The offence starts with a goalie providing he's a good passer and he could pass three quarters the length of the floor; if the ceiling is too low, it's not going to work," he said.

The new outdoor box is a spark for youth to pick up a stick, build confidence and community through lacrosse on the North Shore.







