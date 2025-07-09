Thunderbirds, Pearson Agree to One-Year Extension

(HALIFAX, NS) - The Halifax Thunderbirds announced today that the team has signed defender Johnny Pearson to a one-year contract extension

"I am excited and thrilled to be back with the Thunderbirds," said Pearson. "There is no other place I would rather be than Halifax. This is a special city and I can't wait to play in front of the best fans in the league."

Pearson, 29, has spent six years in the National Lacrosse League, with his last three coming as a member of the Thunderbirds. He joined the team during training camp in 2023.

The Langley, British Columbia product appeared in 17 games with Halifax during the 2024-25 season, posting a goal, four points, 38 loose balls, and eight caused turnovers.

In 67 career games, Pearson has 13 goals and 10 assists for 23 career points while adding 137 loose balls and 21 caused turnovers.







