Thunderbirds, Armstrong Agree to One-Year Extension

July 3, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







(HALIFAX, NS) - The Halifax Thunderbirds announced today that the team has signed defender Colton Armstrong to a one-year contract extension.

"There's no better place to be," Armstrong said. "Halifax is building something that matters, and I'm proud to help lay the foundation."

Armstrong, 29, is a six-year NLL veteran, having spent his entire career with the Thunderbirds organization.

Appearing in all 18 regular-season games this past season, the Peterborough, Ontario product had a career-best seven goals and 15 points in transition while also having 56 loose balls, 20 caused turnovers, and 10 blocks.

Over 89 career games, Armstrong has registered 25 goals, 60 points, 271 loose balls, and 71 caused turnovers.







