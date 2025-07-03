Player Transactions
July 3, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release
The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Colton Armstrong, Johnny Pearson, and Drew Hutchison to one year agreements.
The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Mike Robinson to a two year agreement.
The San Diego Seals have signed James Barclay to a one year agreement.
Check out the National Lacrosse League Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from July 3, 2025
- Thunderbirds, Armstrong Agree to One-Year Extension - Halifax Thunderbirds
- Player Transactions - NLL
- FireWolves in the Community 2024-2025 Recap - Albany FireWolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.