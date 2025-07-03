Player Transactions

National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Colton Armstrong, Johnny Pearson, and Drew Hutchison to one year agreements.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Mike Robinson to a two year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed James Barclay to a one year agreement.







National Lacrosse League Stories from July 3, 2025

