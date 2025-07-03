Player Transactions

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Colton Armstrong, Johnny Pearson, and Drew Hutchison to one year agreements.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Mike Robinson to a two year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed James Barclay to a one year agreement.

