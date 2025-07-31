Thunderbirds Sign Tyson Bell to One-Year Contract

July 31, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







(HALIFAX, NS) - The Halifax Thunderbirds announced today that the team has agreed to a one-year contract extension with defender Tyson Bell.

"I'm super excited to be back playing in the best city with the best fans in the league," Bell said. "Halifax has truly become home, and I can't wait to hit the floor with this amazing group again!"

Bell, 31, is a nine-year NLL veteran who just finished his fourth season as a member of the Thunderbirds.

The St. Catharines, Ontario product appeared in 10 regular-season contests with Halifax last season, registering two goals and four points as well as 51 loose balls and nine caused turnovers. He added an assist, 26 LB, and five CTOs in three playoff appearances.

In 135 career games, Bell has posted 26 goals and 83 points, along with 817 loose balls and 123 caused turnovers.







