Player Transactions

The Albany FireWolves have placed Callum Crawford on the Retired List from the Injured Reserve List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Tyson Bell to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have placed the Franchise Tag on Zach Currier as per 7.2 of the CBA.

The Saskatchewan Rush have offered Robert Church the Franchise Tag as per 7.2 of the CBA. The player has accepted, and the Franchise Tag has been placed on Robert Church.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Ryan Keenan and Robert Church to one year agreements.

The Toronto Rock have signed Josh Dawick to a two year agreement.







