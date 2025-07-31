Seals Re-Sign Defenseman Danny Logan to Three-Year Contract

July 31, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

The San Diego Seals have re-signed defenseman Danny Logan to a new three-year contract, the team announced today.

The scrappy 5-11, 200-pounder out of Upper Arlington, OH appeared in all 18 regular season games for the Seals last season as well as the team's quarterfinal playoff contest in Buffalo.

"Man, I'm extremely excited to be back with the Seals," said Logan. "I really feel like we've got a championship caliber team here and just I can't wait to get back out there to start playing again with the guys. I'm thankful to Joe Tsai and Coach Merrill for their belief in me and I'm just excited to remain a Seal and play in front of our fans at Pechanga Arena."

During the regular season, Logan scored nine points on four goals and five assists, while scooping up 109 loose balls, blocking five shots and causing 19 turnovers. His 109 loose balls secured were second-most on the squad behind only Zach Currier's 193 and his 19 caused turnovers were third behind Currier (32) and Eli Gobrecht (23). And in the playoffs against the Bandits, Logan secured nine loose balls and caused a pair of turnovers.

Logan had perhaps his finest performance of the season during a 14-11 win over Colorado in Week 3. Not only did he secure a season-high 12 loose balls, but he also made several highlight-worthy plays on offense. Late in the first quarter, the Mammoth pulled goaltender Dillon Ward to gain a man advantage, but Colorado's shot with seconds remaining in the half missed the net and was rebounded up by Logan, who fired a length of the field shot into an empty Mammoth net sending Pechanga Arena into a frenzy. Then later in the third quarter, Logan did it again, beating Ward and scoring on a run out after taking a long pass from goaltender Chris Origlieri.

The 2025 NLL season will be Logan's fourth. His career totals heading into the season include 45 games played, 11 goals, 13 assists for 24 career points, 253 loose balls secured and 48 caused turnovers. In addition, he's appeared in five postseason games where he's totaled 26 loose balls secured and forced five turnovers.

Logan is the second player to re-sign with the Seals this offseason, joining defenseman James Barclay, who signed a new one-year deal on June 30.







