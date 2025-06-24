San Diego Seals Open Search for New PA Announcer to Bring the Fire and Electricity to the Electric Factory

June 24, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

The San Diego Seals are in search of their next arena PA announcer for Pechanga Arena, AKA "The Electric Factory" and sports fans and lacrosse fans from far-and-wide are encouraged to let their voices be heard.

Long-time Seals announcer Steven Woods announced in April that he would be laying down his mic at the conclusion of the 2024-25 season so the box and mic are now open for the 2025-26 season and beyond. The team is accepting applications and audition tapes HERE.

Professional Box Lacrosse has an energy and electricity that is unmatched in professional sports and the Seals' next PA announcer will be tasked with continuing the legacy that was created by Woods.

Over the years, The Electric Factory has become one of the toughest arenas to play in for opposing teams in the National Lacrosse League. The Seals went 6-3 at home this past season and they won nine of their last 12 regular-season games at Pechanga Arena. And since the start of the 2022-23 season, the Seals are 21-6 in regular-season games at home.

Interested candidates are being asked to submit a one-minute audition video with 30 seconds meant to explain while they believe they're the ideal candidate and 30 seconds of a game announcing sample (ie: player introduction & goal scoring call).

More information is available at https://www.teamworkonline.com/other-sports-jobs/nll/san-diego-seals-jobs/pa-announcer-2124974.







