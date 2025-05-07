After 17 NLL Seasons, Seals Goaltender Mike Poulin Announces his Retirement

Veteran Mike Poulin, one of the winningest goaltenders in National Lacrosse League history and a mentor to Seals netminder Chris Origlieri for the last two seasons, has announced his retirement from the NLL.

"This time it just feels right," said the 39-year-old native of Kitchener, Ontario, Canada. "Of course I'm going to miss the game, but what I'm really going to miss is the camaraderie with the guys. I've been very fortunate to play this game for so long but I'm looking forward to spending more time with my family and giving the old body a break."

Poulin was active for 283 regular-season games and 32 postseason contests during a career that included stops in Toronto (2007-08), Boston (2009-10), Calgary (2010-16), Georgia (2017-22) and San Diego (2024-25).

Poulin actually tried to retire once after the 2021-22 season in Georgia where they retired his number and he became a member of the Swarm's coaching staff, but the Seals talked him out of retirement and Poulin became a valuable backup goaltender and more importantly a mentor and sounding board for Origlieri.

"I'm going to really miss Poulee," said Origlieri. "He helped me in so many ways as a young player trying to find my way in this league. I'll be forever grateful for his wisdom, his patience and just everything he showed me that it takes to be a great goaltender and a leader in the locker room."

Poulin enjoyed perhaps his finest NLL season in 2016-17 when he went 12-4 as a starter during the regular season and a perfect 4-0 in the playoffs as he helped lead Georgia to an NLL title.

As a starter, Poulin went 102-65 during his career in the regular season, an impressive .611 winning percentage. His 102 career goalie wins are fifth-most in NLL history. Poulin finishes his career sixth in NLL annals (second amongst goaltenders) with the 283 career games he was active for and also with 9,952 career minutes on the field. And his 6,302 career saves ranks eighth in League history.

Poulin was named the NLL's Goaltender of the Year following the 2011-12 season in Calgary in which he went 10-3 as the starter while recording a .788 save percentage. During the 2013-14 campaign, Poulin went 12-5 with a .770 save percentage. And from 2017-19, he strung together three seasons in Georgia where he went a combined 34-13.

"We're certainly going to miss Mike, but I'm very happy for he and his wife, Jana, and their kids," said Seals Head Coach and General Manager Patrick Merrill. "I'm glad we were able to talk him out of retiring a couple seasons ago but I think this time it's for real and we wish him nothing but the best. He'll forever be a San Diego Seal."

