Fields Named Finalist for NLL's Offensive Player of the Year and Most Valuable Player

May 7, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The National Lacrosse League announced today that Rochester Knighthawks forward Connor Fields has been selected as a finalist for the Offensive Player of the Year and Most Valuable Player awards for the 2024-25 season.

"Connor has continued to prove himself as one of the best players in this league over the past three seasons," said Knighthawks General Manager and Vice President of Lacrosse Operations Dan Carey. "To be third in the league in points is an amazing accomplishment, but what stands out even more is his loose ball stat. To finish the year with 148 loose balls as an offensive player who isn't on a faceoff team, it shows his commitment to his team. He has evolved his game into someone who makes everyone else around him better."

It was another prolific season on the floor for Fields, who evolved into one of the most formidable and dynamic players in the NLL. A year after reaching the 120-point mark for the first time in his career, he successfully duplicated the effort again in 2024-25, tying for third in scoring in the NLL with 122 points while finishing fifth in goals (46) and sixth in assists (76) and appearing in all 18 games. A two-time Second Team All-Pro selection, he also the led the Knighthawks back to the postseason for the third straight year, adding six points (2+4) in Rochester's Quarterfinal matchup against Vancouver on April 26.

A native of East Amherst, NY, Fields this season joined elite company, becoming the NLL's first American-born player - and just the second overall behind Buffalo's Dhane Smith - to post three consecutive 100-point seasons in the 18-8 win at Ottawa on March 15. Just two weeks later, he added yet another impressive milestone in the 14-13 win over San Diego when he became just the fourth player ever to record at least three 110-point seasons, a feat previously achieved by only Mark Matthews, Shawn Evans and Smith.

Fields, who totaled 38 points over the final five games of the season, ranks seventh all-time in scoring amongst American players and his 470 career points are third-most among active American-born players, trailing only Toronto's Tom Schreiber (592) and Philadelphia's Joe Resetarits (870), a former Knighthawk in the previous organization.

Fields, who averaged nearly seven points per game this season, led all forwards with 148 loose ball recoveries and finished with the most shots in the NLL (252) for the second straight year.

He also set new single-season franchise records for power-play assists (22) and power-play points (27).

Originally a first-round selection (10th overall) of the San Diego Seals in the 2018 NLL Entry Draft, the 6-foot-0, 180-pound forward has scored at least one goal and recorded at least one assist in all 53 games he's appeared in for Rochester.

The NLL will unveil the 2024-25 winners next week ahead of Game 1 of the 2025 NLL Finals.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.