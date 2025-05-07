Dyson Williams Named Finalist for NLL Rookie of the Year

May 7, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release









Albany FireWolves forward Dyson Williams

(Albany FireWolves) Albany FireWolves forward Dyson Williams(Albany FireWolves)

ALBANY, NY - The National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced that Albany FireWolves forward Dyson Williams has been named a finalist for 2024-2025 NLL Rookie of the Year.

Williams was the #1 Pick in the 2023 NLL Entry Draft by the FireWolves and made an immediate impact in his first NLL season. During the 2024-2025 NLL season, Williams led all NLL rookies in every offensive scoring category with 65 points on 26 goals and 39 assists. The Oshawa, ON native scored 8 power play goals and also picked up 45 loose balls on the season.

Williams' biggest moments as a rookie were his 2 game winning goals in back to back games against the Georgia Swarm and Buffalo Bandits.

Last season, FireWolves forward Alex Simmons was named the 2023-2024 NLL Rookie of the Year. If Williams wins the award it would be the second season in a row that Albany has had the top rookie in the NLL.

The winner of the NLL Rookie of the Year award will be announced late next week in the lead up to Game 1 of the NLL Finals on Friday, May 16.

