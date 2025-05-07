Dyson Williams Named Finalist for NLL Rookie of the Year
May 7, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Albany FireWolves News Release
ALBANY, NY - The National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced that Albany FireWolves forward Dyson Williams has been named a finalist for 2024-2025 NLL Rookie of the Year.
Williams was the #1 Pick in the 2023 NLL Entry Draft by the FireWolves and made an immediate impact in his first NLL season. During the 2024-2025 NLL season, Williams led all NLL rookies in every offensive scoring category with 65 points on 26 goals and 39 assists. The Oshawa, ON native scored 8 power play goals and also picked up 45 loose balls on the season.
Williams' biggest moments as a rookie were his 2 game winning goals in back to back games against the Georgia Swarm and Buffalo Bandits.
Last season, FireWolves forward Alex Simmons was named the 2023-2024 NLL Rookie of the Year. If Williams wins the award it would be the second season in a row that Albany has had the top rookie in the NLL.
The winner of the NLL Rookie of the Year award will be announced late next week in the lead up to Game 1 of the NLL Finals on Friday, May 16.
Season ticket deposits for the 2025-2026 season have begun! For more information, visit www.albanyfirewolves.com or call/text the FireWolves front office at 518-675-8678 to avoid fees and save 30-70% on tickets.
Images from this story
|
Albany FireWolves forward Dyson Williams
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from May 7, 2025
- After 17 NLL Seasons, Seals Goaltender Mike Poulin Announces his Retirement - San Diego Seals
- Berg and Currier Named Finalists for 2024-2025 NLL Season Awards - San Diego Seals
- Berg and Currier Named Finalists for 2024-25 NLL Season Awards - San Diego Seals
- Warriors Build a Foundation for the Future with First-Ever Semifinal Appearance - Vancouver Warriors
- Georgia Swarm Proud to Support Atlanta's Beltline Southeast Woodlands Stickball Summit - Georgia Swarm
- Fields Named Finalist for NLL's Offensive Player of the Year and Most Valuable Player - Rochester Knighthawks
- Gurtler Named to Finalist List for Tom Borrelli Media Person of the Year - Buffalo Bandits
- Jeff Teat Nominated for Offensive Player of the Year - Ottawa Black Bears
- Georgia Swarm Forward Lyle Thompson Named Finalist for 2025 NLL Sportsmanship Award - Georgia Swarm
- Terefenko, Hossack, Jenner and Catalano Finalists for NLL Awards - Halifax Thunderbirds
- NLL Announces 2024.25 Awards Finalists - Vancouver Warriors
- Smith, Vinc, Buchanan and Loffler Named 2025 NLL Awards Finalists - Buffalo Bandits
- MEDIA: Rush up for Four NLL Awards as Finalists Announced - Saskatchewan Rush
- Dyson Williams Named Finalist for NLL Rookie of the Year - Albany FireWolves
- NLL Announces Finalists for 2024-25 Season Awards - NLL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Albany FireWolves Stories
- Dyson Williams Named Finalist for NLL Rookie of the Year
- Walker and Williams Reach Milestones in Final Game of 2024-2025 Season: By the Numbers Presented by Storedtech
- Alabny FireWolves Fall to San Diego Seals to End 2024-2025 Season
- FireWolves Travel to Face San Diego with Playoffs on the Line
- Jamieson's Big Saves and Kurtz's 6 Goals Fuel FireWolves Win: By the Numbers Presented by Storedtech