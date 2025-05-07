Berg and Currier Named Finalists for 2024-2025 NLL Season Awards
May 7, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
San Diego Seals News Release
The National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the finalists for its annual season-end awards, recognizing the top players, coaches, and executives from the 2024-25 NLL season and two Seals are among them with Wes Berg a finalist for Most Valuable Player honors and Zach Currier a finalist for Transition Player of the Year.
Berg had an outstanding season, scoring 49 goals, tied for second-most in the League, while Currier ranked third in the NLL in both loose balls secured (193) and caused turnovers (32).
Berg was especially clutch late in the season, scoring 20 goals over the final six games of the regular season, including the game-winner against Albany in the regular season finale that helped vault the Seals into the playoffs. And Currier showed his versatility, adding 18 goals and 29 assists to his already impressive totals.
Winners will be announced next week in the lead-up to Game 1 of the 2025 NLL Finals.
All 11 of the NLL's season awards are based on regular-season performances. Voting took place prior to the start of the 2025 NLL Playoffs, with media, coaches, and team personnel ranking their top five selections for each award. Finalists represent the top three vote-getters in each award category. The list of categories and finalists is below:
Most Valuable Player
Wesley Berg (Coquitlam, BC) - Forward - San Diego Seals
Connor Fields (East Amherst, NY) - Forward - Rochester Knighthawks
Dhane Smith (Kitchener, ON) - Forward - Buffalo Bandits
Offensive Player of the Year
Connor Fields (East Amherst, NY) - Rochester Knighthawks
Dhane Smith (Kitchener, ON) - Buffalo Bandits
Jeff Teat (Brampton, ON) - Ottawa Black Bears
Defensive Player of the Year
Ryan Dilks (Hamilton, ON) - Vancouver Warriors
Graeme Hossack (Port Perry, ON) - Halifax Thunderbirds
Matt Hossack (Port Perry, ON) - Saskatchewan Rush
Transition Player of the Year
Zach Currier (Peterborough, ON) - San Diego Seals
Owen Grant (Newmarket, ON) - Vancouver Warriors
Ryan Terefenko (Sinking Spring, PA) - Halifax Thunderbirds
Goaltender of the Year
Nick Rose (Orangeville, ON) - Calgary Roughnecks
Frank Scigliano (Coquitlam, BC) - Saskatchewan Rush
Matt Vinc (St. Catharines, ON) - Buffalo Bandits
Rookie of the Year
Brennan O'Neill (Bay Shore, NY) - Forward - Philadelphia Wings
Adam Poitras (Whitby, ON) - Forward - Las Vegas Desert Dogs
Dyson Williams (Oshawa, ON) - Forward - Albany FireWolves
Sportsmanship Award
Keegan Bal (Coquitlam, BC) - Vancouver Warriors
Kyle Buchanan (Nepean, ON) - Buffalo Bandits
Lyle Thompson (Onondaga Nation, NY) - Georgia Swarm
Les Bartley Award (Head Coach of the Year)
Mike Hasen - Rochester Knighthawks
Curt Malawsky - Vancouver Warriors
Jimmy Quinlan - Saskatchewan Rush
General Manager of the Year
Mike Board - Calgary Roughnecks
Derek Keenan - Saskatchewan Rush
Curt Malawsky - Vancouver Warriors
Tom Borelli Award (Media Person of the Year)
John Gurtle
Maki Jenner
Teddy Jenner
Executive of the Year
John Catalano - Halifax Thunderbirds
Scott Loffler - Buffalo Bandits
Jason Thorne - Vancouver Warriors
