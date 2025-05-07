Georgia Swarm Forward Lyle Thompson Named Finalist for 2025 NLL Sportsmanship Award

May 7, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

DULUTH, GA - The National Lacrosse League has named Georgia Swarm forward Lyle Thompson as a finalist for the 2025 Sportsmanship Award, recognizing his continued excellence in fair play, respect, and integrity both on and off the floor.

A consistent presence among the league's most respected athletes, Thompson's nomination reflects his remarkable blend of high-level performance and unwavering character. Known for his disciplined, team-first style and deep respect for the roots of the game, Thompson has long stood out as a player who elevates those around him - not just through his talent, but through the way he plays.

In the 2024-25 season, Thompson once again led by example - competing with intensity, showing leadership under pressure, and representing the Georgia Swarm and his Indigenous heritage with pride and humility. This marks the 7th time he has been named a finalist for this award, a testament to the enduring impact of his presence in the NLL.

All 11 awards are based on regular-season performances. Voting took place prior to the start of the 2025 NLL Playoffs, with media, coaches, and team personnel ranking their top five selections for each award. Finalists represent the top three vote-getters in each award category.

National Lacrosse League Winners will be announced next week in the lead-up to Game 1 of the 2025 NLL Finals.

NLL Sportsmanship Award Finalist

Keegan Bal (Coquitlam, BC) - Vancouver Warriors

Kyle Buchanan (Nepean, ON) - Buffalo Bandits

Lyle Thompson (Onondaga Nation, NY) - Georgia Swarm

