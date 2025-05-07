Gurtler Named to Finalist List for Tom Borrelli Media Person of the Year

May 7, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







John Gurtler, long-time Buffalo Bandits play-by-play man, has been named a finalist for the Tom Borrelli Media Person of the Year award.

Gurtler has called over 400 consecutive games since he started doing play-by-play for the Bandits in 2004. His voice has been synonymous with Bandits memories from John Tavares and Mark Steenhuis to Dhane Smith and Josh Byrne.

The winner of the award will be announced next week during the leadup to Game 1 of the NLL Finals. Bandits players Dhane Smith, Matt Vinc and Kyle Buchanan are also awards finalists, as if senior director of lacrosse operations Scott Loffler.

Earlier this season, Bandits.com caught up with Gurtler to discuss his career as the Bandits' play-by-play voice, including his favorite moments in team history, his favorite players to cover and how he utilizes Banditland in his broadcasts.

The Media Person of the Year award is named for longtime Bandits writer Tom Borrelli, who covered the team for the Buffalo News until his passing in 2008.

