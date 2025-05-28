'Do We Really Want to Do That Right Now?': Chase Fraser's Viral Penchant for Highlight-Reel Goals

May 28, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

By the time you read this, Chase Fraser will probably have scored another improbable goal that'll be No. 1 on SportsCenter's Top 10 plays.

Throughout the 2025 NLL Playoffs, Fraser made it a habit to embarrass the opposing goalkeeper, going between his legs, behind his legs and behind his back to score. His goals have become a recurring topic on The Pat McAfee Show as well as SportCenter's Top 10.

Fraser's most recent goal came on Saturday against the Saskatchewan Rush in the winner-takes-all Game 3 of the NLL Finals. Fraser set a pick on his man, got open and one-handed a shot from behind his back into the net, putting the Bandits up 8-6 and kicking off what became an eight-goal run to end the game and win a third consecutive championship.

"He's such a talented player and you watch him in practice and shootaround and he's shooting these crazy shots and you're thinking, 'Do we really want to do that right now?'" Ian MacKay said. "But he finds a way to put it in every time and it's impressive and those are deflating for the other team. Something like that goes in, a one-handed behind the back, and that can crush a team and deflate them, especially going in the second half."

Fraser brought the attention onto himself and the Bandits on May 4 in Game 2 of the NLL Semifinals against the Vancouver Warriors when he went with one hand between the legs and scored on Christian Del Bianco, putting the nail in the coffin in the series.

The goal put Fraser on the national stage, with McAfee getting wind of the goal and talking about it on his show.

From there on out, Fraser just kept producing highlights.

In Game 2 of the NLL Finals against Saskatchewan, he scored on a one-handed behind the legs shot to put Buffalo up 7-6 in the game and again found himself in the national media spotlight with both Barstool Sports and McAfee picking up on his second highlight goal in three games.

Then, he capped off the highlight reels of one-handed goals in Game 3 of the NLL Finals with his behind the back shot, earning the Bandits a cameo on the Barstool Sports show 'Mostly Sports' to talk about the three-peat and the celebrations. The same day, McAfee went on a rant about getting Fraser on the show and talked about the Bandits.

"If you have enough comfort to do the pizazz, especially in the championship, so for him to have this sauce and the moxie to do that consecutively seemingly every game, we're big Chase Fraser guys," McAfee said.

But Fraser has been doing this all season really, not at the rate that he had during the playoffs but still being able to find the back of the net in spectacular ways.

On January 10 against the Toronto Rock down 13-12 with 1:13 left, Fraser dove over the crease and managed to get his shot over then Toronto goalkeeper Nick Rose, tying the game and creating the momentum that led to two more goals to win the game 15-12.

"Anyone on our offense can go off at any night and it's those kinds of goals that you want to try and, not just that goal, but anytime we're on a little run, you want to try and get as much momentum as possible," MacKay said following the championship win.

Two games later against the Albany FireWolves, Fraser managed to score another awe-inspiring goal in front of Banditland. He rebounded the missed shot off the wall, went around the goal and then went behind his back to score, sending KeyBank Center into a frenzy.

"It's incredible," Fraser said. "I just shoot. I shoot, it goes in. It's the fans here, they pick up the energy and if I'm able to put on a little bit of a show while it happens, it feels good."







