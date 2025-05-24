Bandits Win 3rd Straight NLL Cup with 15-6 Win over Rush, MacKay Named MVP

May 24, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







The Buffalo Bandits are NLL Cup champions for the third straight year.

Buffalo clinched the best-of-three NLL Finals with a 15-6 win in front of a sellout crowd at KeyBank Center in Game 3 on Saturday. Josh Byrne scored a game-high nine points, including a team-high four goals. Matt Vinc made 41 saves.

The team will announce championship rally details in the coming days.

Buffalo becomes the second team in league history to win three straight championships. The feat was previously accomplished by the Rochester Knighthawks from 2012 to 2014, whose roster featured two current Bandits in Vinc and defenseman Paul Dawson.

Ian MacKay was named Finals MVP after scoring 24 points in the playoffs, including a team-high 16 goals. MacKay had 12 points in the three Finals games.

After finishing the regular season atop the league standings with a 13-5 record, the Bandits lost just one game during the playoffs. They won their single-elimination quarterfinal against San Diego, then swept their best-of-three semifinal series against Vancouver.

The championship series went to the limit following a narrow Game 2 loss in Saskatchewan last Sunday. Game 3 was similarly tight through the first half, with the Bandits carrying a 7-6 lead into halftime.

The Bandits ran away with the game by outscoring the Rush 8-0 during the second half, beginning with a highlight-reel, behind-the-back score from forward Chase Fraser. Smith factored in on five of the six goals, two of which he scored himself.

Buffalo becomes the first NLL franchise to win seven titles, breaking a tie with Philadelphia and Toronto.

Stay tuned to Bandits.com, @NLLBandits on X and Buffalo Bandits on YouTube for full coverage of the Bandits' championship.







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.