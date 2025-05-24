Buffalo Bandits Win Third Straight NLL Title

May 24, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release


PHILADELPHIA - The Buffalo Bandits are NLL champions once again, winning their third consecutive title and solidifying their status as a dynasty.

In a hard-fought best-of-three series against the Saskatchewan Rush, the Bandits rebounded from a narrow 11-10 loss in Game 2 with a dominant 15-6 victory in a decisive Game 3. Ian MacKay was named Finals MVP, establishing the Bandits' place atop the National Lacrosse League.

