Buffalo Bandits Win Third Straight NLL Title

PHILADELPHIA - The Buffalo Bandits are NLL champions once again, winning their third consecutive title and solidifying their status as a dynasty.

In a hard-fought best-of-three series against the Saskatchewan Rush, the Bandits rebounded from a narrow 11-10 loss in Game 2 with a dominant 15-6 victory in a decisive Game 3. Ian MacKay was named Finals MVP, establishing the Bandits' place atop the National Lacrosse League.







