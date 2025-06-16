Bandits Players to Coach WNY Underclassmen All-Star Game
June 16, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Buffalo Bandits News Release
The Buffalo Bandits will be running the second-annual WNY Underclassmen All-Star Game, presented by Crossbar Athletics, on Tuesday, June 17 at West Seneca West High School.
Four Bandits players - Chase Fraser, Chris Cloutier, Tehoka Nanticoke and Zack Belter - will coach the pair of games featuring the region's top high school lacrosse talent. The girls' game is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the boys' for 7:30 p.m.
Here are the full rosters that will showcase their skills June 17:
Girls White Team
Name School Grade
Abigail Lipski Will South 11
Allison Besancon Will North 11
Anastasia Wolfson Clarence 10
Avery Ast Clarence 10
Aydan Janese Niagara Falls 9
Bella Casullo Nichols 10
Brenna Buccieri Lancaster 8
Camryn Canetti Clarence 11
Chailyn Seymour Niagara Wheatfield 8
Claire Buccieri Lancaster 10
Clare Gordon Nichols 10
Colette Printup Niagara Falls 9
Gianna Burton Will South 11
Grace Cardone Will South 11
Jayda Jackson Lancaster 10
Kaitlyn Laudico Will South 11
Keira Farrugia Lancaster 11
Kendall Allen Starpoint 10
Layla Casullo Lancaster 11
Madison Knaub Lancaster 11
Maya Halliwell St. Mary's 10
Siena Zgoda Will East 11
Summer Schihl Will East 11
Teagan Willats Grand Island 11
Selected to participate but unable to attend
Gwyn Sheline Nichols 11
Remy Stockman Amherst 11
Girls Orange Team
Name School Grade
Addison Jimerson Lake Shore 10
Addison Perkins Hamburg 9
Ava Pienta Frontier 10
Avery Sobierajski Iroquois 8
Bella Sellan West Seneca West 11
Braya Sweeney West Seneca East 11
Brianna McCaslin Mt. Mercy 11
Cadence Luther Gowanda 10
Chasity LeRoy Lake Shore 11
Ciara Clark Eden 11
Emma Fritz West Seneca West 11
Gia Mazzariello Iroquois 8
Grace Edwards Frontier 9
Gracie Polasik Frontier 11
Hailey Barrett Eden 11
Izabella Pares Hamburg 11
Kaiyah Jones Lake Shore 8
Katsi Jackson Lake Shore 9
Kelsey Barrett Eden 11
MaKenna Kummer Hamburg 11
Paige Wylie Frontier 8
Peyton Dehn Orchard Park 11
Sophie Robertson West Seneca West 11
Tierney O'Hara West Seneca West 11
Boys White Team
Name School Grade
Alanson Stafford Gowanda 11
Alex Ingham St. Joe's 9
Brent Sheedy Clarence 10
Caias John Lake Shore 11
Caleb Vranjes St. Joe's 9
Charles Rebmann III Akron 10
Cole Losi Hamburg 10
Ethan Mior East Aurora 11
Gabe Terry Hamburg 10
Jherek Breske Orchard Park 11
Joshua Urban West Seneca East 10
Nicholas Lazaros West Seneca West 11
Noah Koch East Aurora 11
Peyton Ring Frontier 10
Ryan Koeppen Nichols 11
Sean Hannon Will South 11
Trent Yoder Grand Island 10
Will Archabald Eden 11
Will Kowalski Will East 11
Wyatt McGinnis Wilson 11
Zack Danna Orchard Park 10
Selected to participate but unable to attend
Nikolas Korte Grand Island 11
Matt Murray West Seneca East 11
Brody MacDonell Will East 11
Boys Orange Team
Name School Grade
Ashton Dixon Niagara Wheatfield 10
Brady Waring Eden 11
Brennan Allen Medina 10
Brodie Hill Akron 11
Brody Himelein Lake Shore 11
Charlie Macy Will North 9
Eli Litz Amherst 10
Hodaweo:je John Gowanda 11
Josh Steimer Lew-Port 11
Kobe Genco Eden 9
Lucas Soto Grand Island 10
Luke Mysiak Lancaster 11
Matthew Jablonski Hamburg 11
Owen Wright Orchard Park 11
Ryan Huber North Tonawanda 11
Ryan Rizzo Niagara Wheatfield 9
Ryan Yemma Clarence 11
Sam Brody St. Francis 11
Trelin Warrior Gowanda 11
Trevor Felker West Seneca East 10
Zachary Smith Hamburg 10
