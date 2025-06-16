Bandits Players to Coach WNY Underclassmen All-Star Game

June 16, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







The Buffalo Bandits will be running the second-annual WNY Underclassmen All-Star Game, presented by Crossbar Athletics, on Tuesday, June 17 at West Seneca West High School.

Four Bandits players - Chase Fraser, Chris Cloutier, Tehoka Nanticoke and Zack Belter - will coach the pair of games featuring the region's top high school lacrosse talent. The girls' game is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the boys' for 7:30 p.m.

Here are the full rosters that will showcase their skills June 17:

Girls White Team

Name School Grade

Abigail Lipski Will South 11

Allison Besancon Will North 11

Anastasia Wolfson Clarence 10

Avery Ast Clarence 10

Aydan Janese Niagara Falls 9

Bella Casullo Nichols 10

Brenna Buccieri Lancaster 8

Camryn Canetti Clarence 11

Chailyn Seymour Niagara Wheatfield 8

Claire Buccieri Lancaster 10

Clare Gordon Nichols 10

Colette Printup Niagara Falls 9

Gianna Burton Will South 11

Grace Cardone Will South 11

Jayda Jackson Lancaster 10

Kaitlyn Laudico Will South 11

Keira Farrugia Lancaster 11

Kendall Allen Starpoint 10

Layla Casullo Lancaster 11

Madison Knaub Lancaster 11

Maya Halliwell St. Mary's 10

Siena Zgoda Will East 11

Summer Schihl Will East 11

Teagan Willats Grand Island 11

Selected to participate but unable to attend

Gwyn Sheline Nichols 11

Remy Stockman Amherst 11

Girls Orange Team

Name School Grade

Addison Jimerson Lake Shore 10

Addison Perkins Hamburg 9

Ava Pienta Frontier 10

Avery Sobierajski Iroquois 8

Bella Sellan West Seneca West 11

Braya Sweeney West Seneca East 11

Brianna McCaslin Mt. Mercy 11

Cadence Luther Gowanda 10

Chasity LeRoy Lake Shore 11

Ciara Clark Eden 11

Emma Fritz West Seneca West 11

Gia Mazzariello Iroquois 8

Grace Edwards Frontier 9

Gracie Polasik Frontier 11

Hailey Barrett Eden 11

Izabella Pares Hamburg 11

Kaiyah Jones Lake Shore 8

Katsi Jackson Lake Shore 9

Kelsey Barrett Eden 11

MaKenna Kummer Hamburg 11

Paige Wylie Frontier 8

Peyton Dehn Orchard Park 11

Sophie Robertson West Seneca West 11

Tierney O'Hara West Seneca West 11

Boys White Team

Name School Grade

Alanson Stafford Gowanda 11

Alex Ingham St. Joe's 9

Brent Sheedy Clarence 10

Caias John Lake Shore 11

Caleb Vranjes St. Joe's 9

Charles Rebmann III Akron 10

Cole Losi Hamburg 10

Ethan Mior East Aurora 11

Gabe Terry Hamburg 10

Jherek Breske Orchard Park 11

Joshua Urban West Seneca East 10

Nicholas Lazaros West Seneca West 11

Noah Koch East Aurora 11

Peyton Ring Frontier 10

Ryan Koeppen Nichols 11

Sean Hannon Will South 11

Trent Yoder Grand Island 10

Will Archabald Eden 11

Will Kowalski Will East 11

Wyatt McGinnis Wilson 11

Zack Danna Orchard Park 10

Selected to participate but unable to attend

Nikolas Korte Grand Island 11

Matt Murray West Seneca East 11

Brody MacDonell Will East 11

Boys Orange Team

Name School Grade

Ashton Dixon Niagara Wheatfield 10

Brady Waring Eden 11

Brennan Allen Medina 10

Brodie Hill Akron 11

Brody Himelein Lake Shore 11

Charlie Macy Will North 9

Eli Litz Amherst 10

Hodaweo:je John Gowanda 11

Josh Steimer Lew-Port 11

Kobe Genco Eden 9

Lucas Soto Grand Island 10

Luke Mysiak Lancaster 11

Matthew Jablonski Hamburg 11

Owen Wright Orchard Park 11

Ryan Huber North Tonawanda 11

Ryan Rizzo Niagara Wheatfield 9

Ryan Yemma Clarence 11

Sam Brody St. Francis 11

Trelin Warrior Gowanda 11

Trevor Felker West Seneca East 10

Zachary Smith Hamburg 10







National Lacrosse League Stories from June 16, 2025

Bandits Players to Coach WNY Underclassmen All-Star Game - Buffalo Bandits

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.