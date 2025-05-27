Bandits Championship Rally Set for Friday, May 30
Buffalo Bandits News Release
The Buffalo Bandits will host a rally at KeyBank Center in Ticketmaster Alumni Plaza on Friday, May 30, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to celebrate their third straight NLL Championship.
The event, which is free and open to all fans, will begin with player arrivals at 5:15 p.m. The celebration will include music and entertainment, giveaways, photo opportunities, and food & drinks for purchase. Championship gear will be for sale at the team store inside KeyBank Center.
Parking will be available in the KeyBank Center ramp as well as the surface lot between Mississippi Street and Baltimore Street.
The Bandits defeated the Saskatchewan Rush 15-6 on Saturday in Game 3 at KeyBank Center to become the first NLL franchise to win seven titles.
